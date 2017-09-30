FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2017 / 2:46 PM / in 19 days

Rugby-The Rugby Championship South Africa v Australia line-ups

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa 
South Africa :
1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Malcolm Marx, 3-Ruan Dreyer, 4-Eben Etzebeth (capt), 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siyamthanda Kolisi;7-Francois Louw, 8-Uzair Cassiem;9-Ross Cronje, 10-Elton Jantjies, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 12-Jan Serfontein, 13-Jesse Kriel;14-Dillyn Leyds 15-Andries Coetzee
Replacements: 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20-Jean-Luc du Preez, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Damian De Allende
Australia :
1-Scott Sio, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Izack Rodda, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-Jack Dempsey;7-Michael Hooper (capt), 8-Sean McMahon;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 12-Kurtley Beale, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Marika Koroibete 15-Israel Folau
Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Ned Hanigan, 21-Lukhan Lealaiaulolo-Tui, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Samu Kerevi

