Rugby-The Rugby Championship South Africa v Australia line-ups

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Australia on Saturday at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Malcolm Marx, 3-Ruan Dreyer, 4-Eben Etzebeth (capt), 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siyamthanda Kolisi;7-Francois Louw, 8-Uzair Cassiem;9-Ross Cronje, 10-Elton Jantjies, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 12-Jan Serfontein, 13-Jesse Kriel;14-Dillyn Leyds 15-Andries Coetzee Replacements: 16-Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 20-Jean-Luc du Preez, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Damian De Allende Australia : 1-Scott Sio, 2-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Izack Rodda, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-Jack Dempsey;7-Michael Hooper (capt), 8-Sean McMahon;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Reece Hodge, 12-Kurtley Beale, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Marika Koroibete 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Ned Hanigan, 21-Lukhan Lealaiaulolo-Tui, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Samu Kerevi