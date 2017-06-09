FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rugby-Super Rugby Hurricanes v Chiefs results and standings
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
#Rugby News
June 9, 2017 / 9:33 AM / 2 months ago

Rugby-Super Rugby Hurricanes v Chiefs results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby match between Hurricanes and Chiefs on Friday in Wellington, New Zealand 
RESULTS 
Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 Chiefs (New Zealand) 17   
STANDINGS 
                                  P  W  D F   A   B  Pts 
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1.  Crusaders (New Zealand)       14 14 0 522 272 7  63  
2.  Hurricanes (New Zealand)      14 11 0 565 250 10 54  
3.  Chiefs (New Zealand)          14 11 1 405 282 7  53  
4.  Highlanders (New Zealand)     14 10 0 448 291 6  46  
5.  Blues (New Zealand)           14 7  1 404 343 7  37  
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1.  Brumbies (Australia)          13 6  0 290 235 9  33  
2.  Waratahs (Australia)          13 4  0 358 442 3  19  
3.  Western Force (Australia)     13 4  0 242 371 1  17  
4.  Reds (Australia)              13 3  0 288 424 5  17  
5.  Rebels (Australia)            13 1  1 185 506 2  8   
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1.  Lions (South Africa)          13 12 0 469 251 8  56  
2.  Sharks (South Africa)         13 9  1 365 266 4  42  
3.  Jaguares (Argentina)          12 5  0 302 299 4  24  
4.  Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 4  0 309 389 3  19  
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1.  Stormers (South Africa)       12 7  0 357 354 2  30  
2.  Cheetahs (South Africa)       13 3  0 340 491 4  16  
3.  Bulls (South Africa)          12 3  0 246 370 3  15  
4.  Sunwolves (Japan)             12 1  0 245 504 3  7   
FRIDAY, JUNE 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sharks (South Africa) v Bulls (South Africa)           (1700) Durban       
Jaguares (Argentina)  v Southern Kings (South Africa)  (2305) Buenos Aires

0 : 0
