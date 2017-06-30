FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Rugby-Super Rugby results and standings
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
#Rugby News
June 30, 2017 / 7:07 PM / a month ago

Rugby-Super Rugby results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    June 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Sharks (South Africa) 17 Bulls (South Africa) 30   
STANDINGS 
                                  P  W  D F   A   B  Pts 
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1.  Crusaders (New Zealand)       14 14 0 522 272 7  63  
2.  Hurricanes (New Zealand)      14 11 0 565 250 10 54  
3.  Chiefs (New Zealand)          14 11 1 405 282 7  53  
4.  Highlanders (New Zealand)     14 10 0 448 291 6  46  
5.  Blues (New Zealand)           14 7  1 404 343 7  37  
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1.  Brumbies (Australia)          13 6  0 290 235 9  33  
2.  Waratahs (Australia)          13 4  0 358 442 3  19  
3.  Western Force (Australia)     13 4  0 242 371 1  17  
4.  Reds (Australia)              13 3  0 288 424 5  17  
5.  Rebels (Australia)            13 1  1 185 506 2  8   
Australasian Group
1.  Crusaders (New Zealand)       14 14 0 522 272 7  63  
2.  Brumbies (Australia)          13 6  0 290 235 9  33  
3.  Hurricanes (New Zealand)      14 11 0 565 250 10 54  
4.  Chiefs (New Zealand)          14 11 1 405 282 7  53  
5.  Highlanders (New Zealand)     14 10 0 448 291 6  46  
6.  Blues (New Zealand)           14 7  1 404 343 7  37  
7.  Waratahs (Australia)          13 4  0 358 442 3  19  
8.  Western Force (Australia)     13 4  0 242 371 1  17  
9.  Reds (Australia)              13 3  0 288 424 5  17  
10. Rebels (Australia)            13 1  1 185 506 2  8   
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1.  Lions (South Africa)          13 12 0 469 251 8  56  
2.  Sharks (South Africa)         14 9  1 382 296 4  42  
3.  Jaguares (Argentina)          12 5  0 302 299 4  24  
4.  Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 4  0 309 389 3  19  
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1.  Stormers (South Africa)       12 7  0 357 354 2  30  
2.  Bulls (South Africa)          13 4  0 276 387 3  19  
3.  Cheetahs (South Africa)       13 3  0 340 491 4  16  
4.  Sunwolves (Japan)             12 1  0 245 504 3  7   
South African Group
1.  Lions (South Africa)          13 12 0 469 251 8  56  
2.  Stormers (South Africa)       12 7  0 357 354 2  30  
3.  Sharks (South Africa)         14 9  1 382 296 4  42  
4.  Jaguares (Argentina)          12 5  0 302 299 4  24  
5.  Southern Kings (South Africa) 12 4  0 309 389 3  19  
6.  Bulls (South Africa)          13 4  0 276 387 3  19  
7.  Cheetahs (South Africa)       13 3  0 340 491 4  16  
8.  Sunwolves (Japan)             12 1  0 245 504 3  7   
FRIDAY, JUNE 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Jaguares (Argentina) v Southern Kings (South Africa)  (2305) Buenos Aires

