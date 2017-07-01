FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 2-Rugby-Super Rugby results and standings
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
July 1, 2017 / 1:22 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Super Rugby results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Cheetahs (South Africa) 34 Stormers (South Africa) 40   
Lions (South Africa)    94 Sunwolves (Japan)       7    
STANDINGS 
                                  P  W  D F   A   B  Pts 
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1.  Crusaders (New Zealand)       14 14 0 522 272 7  63  
2.  Hurricanes (New Zealand)      14 11 0 565 250 10 54  
3.  Chiefs (New Zealand)          14 11 1 405 282 7  53  
4.  Highlanders (New Zealand)     14 10 0 448 291 6  46  
5.  Blues (New Zealand)           14 7  1 404 343 7  37  
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1.  Brumbies (Australia)          13 6  0 290 235 9  33  
2.  Waratahs (Australia)          13 4  0 358 442 3  19  
3.  Western Force (Australia)     13 4  0 242 371 1  17  
4.  Reds (Australia)              13 3  0 288 424 5  17  
5.  Rebels (Australia)            13 1  1 185 506 2  8   
Australasian Group
1.  Crusaders (New Zealand)       14 14 0 522 272 7  63  
2.  Brumbies (Australia)          13 6  0 290 235 9  33  
3.  Hurricanes (New Zealand)      14 11 0 565 250 10 54  
4.  Chiefs (New Zealand)          14 11 1 405 282 7  53  
5.  Highlanders (New Zealand)     14 10 0 448 291 6  46  
6.  Blues (New Zealand)           14 7  1 404 343 7  37  
7.  Waratahs (Australia)          13 4  0 358 442 3  19  
8.  Western Force (Australia)     13 4  0 242 371 1  17  
9.  Reds (Australia)              13 3  0 288 424 5  17  
10. Rebels (Australia)            13 1  1 185 506 2  8   
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1.  Lions (South Africa)          14 13 0 563 258 9  61  
2.  Sharks (South Africa)         14 9  1 382 296 4  42  
3.  Jaguares (Argentina)          13 5  0 332 330 5  25  
4.  Southern Kings (South Africa) 13 5  0 340 419 3  23  
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1.  Stormers (South Africa)       13 8  0 397 388 2  34  
2.  Bulls (South Africa)          13 4  0 276 387 3  19  
3.  Cheetahs (South Africa)       14 3  0 374 531 5  17  
4.  Sunwolves (Japan)             13 1  0 252 598 3  7   
South African Group
1.  Lions (South Africa)          14 13 0 563 258 9  61  
2.  Stormers (South Africa)       13 8  0 397 388 2  34  
3.  Sharks (South Africa)         14 9  1 382 296 4  42  
4.  Jaguares (Argentina)          13 5  0 332 330 5  25  
5.  Southern Kings (South Africa) 13 5  0 340 419 3  23  
6.  Bulls (South Africa)          13 4  0 276 387 3  19  
7.  Cheetahs (South Africa)       14 3  0 374 531 5  17  
8.  Sunwolves (Japan)             13 1  0 252 598 3  7   
FRIDAY, JULY 7 FIXTURES (GMT)
Reds (Australia)          v Brumbies (Australia)  (0945) Brisbane 
Western Force (Australia) v Rebels (Australia)    (1155) Perth

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.