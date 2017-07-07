FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Super Rugby results and standings
#Rugby News
July 7, 2017 / 11:43 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Super Rugby results and standings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Reds (Australia)          16 Brumbies (Australia) 15   
Western Force (Australia) 31 Rebels (Australia)   22   
STANDINGS 
                                  P  W  D F   A   B  Pts 
Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference
1.  Crusaders (New Zealand)       14 14 0 522 272 7  63  
2.  Hurricanes (New Zealand)      14 11 0 565 250 10 54  
3.  Chiefs (New Zealand)          14 11 1 405 282 7  53  
4.  Highlanders (New Zealand)     14 10 0 448 291 6  46  
5.  Blues (New Zealand)           14 7  1 404 343 7  37  
Australasian Group, Australian Conference
1.  Brumbies (Australia)          14 6  0 305 251 10 34  
2.  Western Force (Australia)     14 5  0 273 393 1  21  
3.  Reds (Australia)              14 4  0 304 439 5  21  
4.  Waratahs (Australia)          13 4  0 358 442 3  19  
5.  Rebels (Australia)            14 1  1 207 537 2  8   
Australasian Group
1.  Crusaders (New Zealand)       14 14 0 522 272 7  63  
2.  Brumbies (Australia)          14 6  0 305 251 10 34  
3.  Hurricanes (New Zealand)      14 11 0 565 250 10 54  
4.  Chiefs (New Zealand)          14 11 1 405 282 7  53  
5.  Highlanders (New Zealand)     14 10 0 448 291 6  46  
6.  Blues (New Zealand)           14 7  1 404 343 7  37  
7.  Western Force (Australia)     14 5  0 273 393 1  21  
8.  Reds (Australia)              14 4  0 304 439 5  21  
9.  Waratahs (Australia)          13 4  0 358 442 3  19  
10. Rebels (Australia)            14 1  1 207 537 2  8   
South African Group, Africa 2 Conference
1.  Lions (South Africa)          14 13 0 563 258 9  61  
2.  Sharks (South Africa)         14 9  1 382 296 4  42  
3.  Jaguares (Argentina)          13 5  0 332 330 5  25  
4.  Southern Kings (South Africa) 13 5  0 340 419 3  23  
South African Group, Africa 1 Conference
1.  Stormers (South Africa)       13 8  0 397 388 2  34  
2.  Bulls (South Africa)          13 4  0 276 387 3  19  
3.  Cheetahs (South Africa)       14 3  0 374 531 5  17  
4.  Sunwolves (Japan)             13 1  0 252 598 3  7   
South African Group
1.  Lions (South Africa)          14 13 0 563 258 9  61  
2.  Stormers (South Africa)       13 8  0 397 388 2  34  
3.  Sharks (South Africa)         14 9  1 382 296 4  42  
4.  Jaguares (Argentina)          13 5  0 332 330 5  25  
5.  Southern Kings (South Africa) 13 5  0 340 419 3  23  
6.  Bulls (South Africa)          13 4  0 276 387 3  19  
7.  Cheetahs (South Africa)       14 3  0 374 531 5  17  
8.  Sunwolves (Japan)             13 1  0 252 598 3  7   
SATURDAY, JULY 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Waratahs (Australia)    v Jaguares (Argentina)           (0945) Sydney    
Bulls (South Africa)    v Southern Kings (South Africa)  (1515) Pretoria  
Stormers (South Africa) v Sunwolves (Japan)              (1730) Cape Town

