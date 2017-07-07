UPDATE 1-Rugby-Super Rugby results and standings

July 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Reds (Australia) 16 Brumbies (Australia) 15 Western Force (Australia) 31 Rebels (Australia) 22 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 14 0 522 272 7 63 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 11 0 565 250 10 54 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 1 405 282 7 53 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 448 291 6 46 5. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 404 343 7 37 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 14 6 0 305 251 10 34 2. Western Force (Australia) 14 5 0 273 393 1 21 3. Reds (Australia) 14 4 0 304 439 5 21 4. Waratahs (Australia) 13 4 0 358 442 3 19 5. Rebels (Australia) 14 1 1 207 537 2 8 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 14 14 0 522 272 7 63 2. Brumbies (Australia) 14 6 0 305 251 10 34 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 14 11 0 565 250 10 54 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 14 11 1 405 282 7 53 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 14 10 0 448 291 6 46 6. Blues (New Zealand) 14 7 1 404 343 7 37 7. Western Force (Australia) 14 5 0 273 393 1 21 8. Reds (Australia) 14 4 0 304 439 5 21 9. Waratahs (Australia) 13 4 0 358 442 3 19 10. Rebels (Australia) 14 1 1 207 537 2 8 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 13 0 563 258 9 61 2. Sharks (South Africa) 14 9 1 382 296 4 42 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 13 5 0 332 330 5 25 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 13 5 0 340 419 3 23 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 13 8 0 397 388 2 34 2. Bulls (South Africa) 13 4 0 276 387 3 19 3. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 3 0 374 531 5 17 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 13 1 0 252 598 3 7 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 14 13 0 563 258 9 61 2. Stormers (South Africa) 13 8 0 397 388 2 34 3. Sharks (South Africa) 14 9 1 382 296 4 42 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 13 5 0 332 330 5 25 5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 13 5 0 340 419 3 23 6. Bulls (South Africa) 13 4 0 276 387 3 19 7. Cheetahs (South Africa) 14 3 0 374 531 5 17 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 13 1 0 252 598 3 7 SATURDAY, JULY 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Waratahs (Australia) v Jaguares (Argentina) (0945) Sydney Bulls (South Africa) v Southern Kings (South Africa) (1515) Pretoria Stormers (South Africa) v Sunwolves (Japan) (1730) Cape Town