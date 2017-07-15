UPDATE 4-Rugby-Super Rugby results and standings

July 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Sunwolves (Japan) 48 Blues (New Zealand) 21 Chiefs (New Zealand) 28 Brumbies (Australia) 10 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 31 Crusaders (New Zealand) 22 Western Force (Australia) 40 Waratahs (Australia) 11 Sharks (South Africa) 10 Lions (South Africa) 27 Bulls (South Africa) 33 Stormers (South Africa) 41 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 15 14 0 544 303 7 63 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 15 12 0 596 272 10 58 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 15 12 1 433 292 7 57 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 15 11 0 488 308 7 51 5. Blues (New Zealand) 15 7 1 425 391 7 37 Australasian Group, Australian Conference 1. Brumbies (Australia) 15 6 0 315 279 10 34 2. Western Force (Australia) 15 6 0 313 404 2 26 3. Reds (Australia) 15 4 0 321 479 5 21 4. Waratahs (Australia) 15 4 0 396 522 3 19 5. Rebels (Australia) 15 1 1 236 569 3 9 Australasian Group 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 15 14 0 544 303 7 63 2. Brumbies (Australia) 15 6 0 315 279 10 34 3. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 15 12 0 596 272 10 58 4. Chiefs (New Zealand) 15 12 1 433 292 7 57 5. Highlanders (New Zealand) 15 11 0 488 308 7 51 6. Blues (New Zealand) 15 7 1 425 391 7 37 7. Western Force (Australia) 15 6 0 313 404 2 26 8. Reds (Australia) 15 4 0 321 479 5 21 9. Waratahs (Australia) 15 4 0 396 522 3 19 10. Rebels (Australia) 15 1 1 236 569 3 9 South African Group, Africa 2 Conference 1. Lions (South Africa) 15 14 0 590 268 9 65 2. Sharks (South Africa) 15 9 1 392 323 4 42 3. Jaguares (Argentina) 15 7 0 404 386 5 33 4. Southern Kings (South Africa) 15 6 0 391 470 4 28 South African Group, Africa 1 Conference 1. Stormers (South Africa) 15 10 0 490 436 3 43 2. Cheetahs (South Africa) 15 4 0 395 551 5 21 3. Bulls (South Africa) 15 4 0 339 459 4 20 4. Sunwolves (Japan) 15 2 0 315 671 4 12 South African Group 1. Lions (South Africa) 15 14 0 590 268 9 65 2. Stormers (South Africa) 15 10 0 490 436 3 43 3. Sharks (South Africa) 15 9 1 392 323 4 42 4. Jaguares (Argentina) 15 7 0 404 386 5 33 5. Southern Kings (South Africa) 15 6 0 391 470 4 28 6. Cheetahs (South Africa) 15 4 0 395 551 5 21 7. Bulls (South Africa) 15 4 0 339 459 4 20 8. Sunwolves (Japan) 15 2 0 315 671 4 12