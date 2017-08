July 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Super Rugby Quarterfinal matches Quarterfinal Stormers (South Africa) 11 Chiefs (New Zealand) 17 Lions (South Africa) 23 Sharks (South Africa) 21 Crusaders (New Zealand) 17 Highlanders (New Zealand) 0 Brumbies (Australia) 16 Hurricanes (New Zealand) 35