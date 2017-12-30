Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Gloucester Rugby 20 Sale Sharks 16 London Irish 15 Newcastle Falcons 20 Saracens 46 Worcester Warriors 31 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 11 9 0 2 315 190 9 45 2. Saracens 12 8 0 4 382 221 8 40 3. Wasps 12 8 0 4 347 283 7 39 4. Gloucester Rugby 12 8 0 4 275 298 5 37 5. Newcastle Falcons 12 7 0 5 226 278 4 32 6. Bath Rugby 12 6 0 6 295 282 8 32 7. Sale Sharks 12 5 0 7 296 266 9 29 8. Leicester Tigers 11 6 0 5 271 261 4 28 9. Harlequins 11 5 0 6 275 298 5 25 10. Northampton 11 4 0 7 254 293 6 22 11. Worcester Warriors 12 3 0 9 227 333 7 19 12. London Irish 12 1 0 11 204 364 5 9 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT) Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers (1500) Exeter