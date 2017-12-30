FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
December 30, 2017 / 5:20 PM / a day ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Gloucester Rugby 20 Sale Sharks        16   
London Irish     15 Newcastle Falcons  20   
Saracens         46 Worcester Warriors 31   
STANDINGS 
                       P  W D L  F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      11 9 0 2  315 190 9 45  
2.  Saracens           12 8 0 4  382 221 8 40  
3.  Wasps              12 8 0 4  347 283 7 39  
4.  Gloucester Rugby   12 8 0 4  275 298 5 37  
5.  Newcastle Falcons  12 7 0 5  226 278 4 32  
6.  Bath Rugby         12 6 0 6  295 282 8 32  
7.  Sale Sharks        12 5 0 7  296 266 9 29  
8.  Leicester Tigers   11 6 0 5  271 261 4 28  
9.  Harlequins         11 5 0 6  275 298 5 25  
10. Northampton        11 4 0 7  254 293 6 22  
11. Worcester Warriors 12 3 0 9  227 333 7 19  
12. London Irish       12 1 0 11 204 364 5 9   
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Exeter Chiefs v Leicester Tigers  (1500) Exeter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
