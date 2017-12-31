FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
December 31, 2017 / 5:22 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Exeter Chiefs 30 Leicester Tigers 6   
STANDINGS 
                       P  W  D L  F   A   B  Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      12 10 0 2  345 196 10 50  
2.  Saracens           12 8  0 4  382 221 8  40  
3.  Wasps              12 8  0 4  347 283 7  39  
4.  Gloucester Rugby   12 8  0 4  275 298 5  37  
5.  Newcastle Falcons  12 7  0 5  226 278 4  32  
6.  Bath Rugby         12 6  0 6  295 282 8  32  
7.  Harlequins         12 6  0 6  325 319 6  30  
8.  Sale Sharks        12 5  0 7  296 266 9  29  
9.  Leicester Tigers   12 6  0 6  277 291 4  28  
10. Northampton        12 4  0 8  275 343 6  22  
11. Worcester Warriors 12 3  0 9  227 333 7  19  
12. London Irish       12 1  0 11 204 364 5  9   
FRIDAY, JANUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT)
Worcester Warriors v Bath Rugby  (1945) Worcester

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
