Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 30 Leicester Tigers 6 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 12 10 0 2 345 196 10 50 2. Saracens 12 8 0 4 382 221 8 40 3. Wasps 12 8 0 4 347 283 7 39 4. Gloucester Rugby 12 8 0 4 275 298 5 37 5. Newcastle Falcons 12 7 0 5 226 278 4 32 6. Bath Rugby 12 6 0 6 295 282 8 32 7. Harlequins 12 6 0 6 325 319 6 30 8. Sale Sharks 12 5 0 7 296 266 9 29 9. Leicester Tigers 12 6 0 6 277 291 4 28 10. Northampton 12 4 0 8 275 343 6 22 11. Worcester Warriors 12 3 0 9 227 333 7 19 12. London Irish 12 1 0 11 204 364 5 9 FRIDAY, JANUARY 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Worcester Warriors v Bath Rugby (1945) Worcester