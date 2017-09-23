Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 32 Newcastle Falcons 33 Harlequins 28 Leicester Tigers 31 Saracens 41 Sale Sharks 13 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 4 3 0 1 146 75 2 14 2. Newcastle Falcons 4 3 0 1 88 81 2 14 3. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 1 99 45 3 11 4. Wasps 3 2 0 1 95 69 2 10 5. Harlequins 4 2 0 2 109 108 2 10 6. Bath Rugby 4 2 0 2 96 101 2 10 7. Leicester Tigers 4 2 0 2 89 89 1 9 8. Northampton 3 2 0 1 72 72 1 9 9. Gloucester Rugby 4 2 0 2 79 92 1 9 10. Sale Sharks 4 1 0 3 96 111 3 7 11. London Irish 3 1 0 2 53 102 1 5 12. Worcester Warriors 4 0 0 4 47 124 1 1 SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 FIXTURES (GMT) London Irish v Northampton (1400) Reading Exeter Chiefs v Wasps (1400) Exeter