Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
September 23, 2017 / 4:11 PM / in a month

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Bath Rugby 32 Newcastle Falcons 33   
Harlequins 28 Leicester Tigers  31   
Saracens   41 Sale Sharks       13   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Saracens           4 3 0 1 146 75  2 14  
2.  Newcastle Falcons  4 3 0 1 88  81  2 14  
3.  Exeter Chiefs      3 2 0 1 99  45  3 11  
4.  Wasps              3 2 0 1 95  69  2 10  
5.  Harlequins         4 2 0 2 109 108 2 10  
6.  Bath Rugby         4 2 0 2 96  101 2 10  
7.  Leicester Tigers   4 2 0 2 89  89  1 9   
8.  Northampton        3 2 0 1 72  72  1 9   
9.  Gloucester Rugby   4 2 0 2 79  92  1 9   
10. Sale Sharks        4 1 0 3 96  111 3 7   
11. London Irish       3 1 0 2 53  102 1 5   
12. Worcester Warriors 4 0 0 4 47  124 1 1   
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
London Irish  v Northampton  (1400) Reading 
Exeter Chiefs v Wasps        (1400) Exeter

