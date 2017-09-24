Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 31 Wasps 17 London Irish 25 Northampton 40 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 4 3 0 1 130 62 4 16 2. Saracens 4 3 0 1 146 75 2 14 3. Northampton 4 3 0 1 112 97 2 14 4. Newcastle Falcons 4 3 0 1 88 81 2 14 5. Wasps 4 2 0 2 112 100 2 10 6. Harlequins 4 2 0 2 109 108 2 10 7. Bath Rugby 4 2 0 2 96 101 2 10 8. Leicester Tigers 4 2 0 2 89 89 1 9 9. Gloucester Rugby 4 2 0 2 79 92 1 9 10. Sale Sharks 4 1 0 3 96 111 3 7 11. London Irish 4 1 0 3 78 142 1 5 12. Worcester Warriors 4 0 0 4 47 124 1 1 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Worcester Warriors v Saracens (1845) Worcester Newcastle Falcons v London Irish (1845) Newcastle Sale Sharks v Gloucester Rugby (1900) Salford