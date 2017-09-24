FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Rugby News
September 24, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 25 days ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Exeter Chiefs 31 Wasps       17   
London Irish  25 Northampton 40   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      4 3 0 1 130 62  4 16  
2.  Saracens           4 3 0 1 146 75  2 14  
3.  Northampton        4 3 0 1 112 97  2 14  
4.  Newcastle Falcons  4 3 0 1 88  81  2 14  
5.  Wasps              4 2 0 2 112 100 2 10  
6.  Harlequins         4 2 0 2 109 108 2 10  
7.  Bath Rugby         4 2 0 2 96  101 2 10  
8.  Leicester Tigers   4 2 0 2 89  89  1 9   
9.  Gloucester Rugby   4 2 0 2 79  92  1 9   
10. Sale Sharks        4 1 0 3 96  111 3 7   
11. London Irish       4 1 0 3 78  142 1 5   
12. Worcester Warriors 4 0 0 4 47  124 1 1   
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
Worcester Warriors v Saracens          (1845) Worcester 
Newcastle Falcons  v London Irish      (1845) Newcastle 
Sale Sharks        v Gloucester Rugby  (1900) Salford

