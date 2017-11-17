FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
November 17, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Gloucester Rugby 23 Saracens 17   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Saracens           8 6 0 2 270 133 5 29  
2.  Exeter Chiefs      7 5 0 2 187 112 6 26  
3.  Gloucester Rugby   8 5 0 3 163 211 2 22  
4.  Leicester Tigers   7 5 0 2 167 142 1 21  
5.  Bath Rugby         7 4 0 3 171 145 4 20  
6.  Harlequins         7 4 0 3 214 199 4 20  
7.  Northampton        7 4 0 3 188 186 4 20  
8.  Newcastle Falcons  7 4 0 3 154 162 4 20  
9.  Wasps              7 3 0 4 178 185 3 15  
10. Sale Sharks        7 2 0 5 185 173 6 14  
11. London Irish       7 1 0 6 135 243 2 6   
12. Worcester Warriors 7 0 0 7 98  219 3 3   
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18 FIXTURES (GMT)
Worcester Warriors v Northampton        (1300) Worcester 
Wasps              v Newcastle Falcons  (1715) Coventry

