Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
April 24, 2017 / 2:08 PM

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Leicester Tigers 20 Exeter Chiefs 13   
Northampton      30 Harlequins    22   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Northampton        5 4 0 1 142 119 3 19  
2.  Newcastle Falcons  5 4 0 1 117 98  3 19  
3.  Saracens           5 4 0 1 171 78  2 18  
4.  Exeter Chiefs      5 3 0 2 143 82  5 17  
5.  Leicester Tigers   5 3 0 2 109 102 1 13  
6.  Sale Sharks        5 2 0 3 153 121 4 12  
7.  Wasps              4 2 0 2 112 100 2 10  
8.  Bath Rugby         4 2 0 2 96  101 2 10  
9.  Harlequins         5 2 0 3 131 138 2 10  
10. Gloucester Rugby   5 2 0 3 89  149 1 9   
11. London Irish       5 1 0 4 95  171 1 5   
12. Worcester Warriors 5 0 0 5 50  149 1 1   
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Wasps v Bath Rugby  (1400) Coventry

