#Rugby News
November 19, 2017 / 5:08 PM / a day ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Exeter Chiefs    31 Harlequins  17   
Leicester Tigers 35 Sale Sharks 27   
London Irish     18 Bath Rugby  22   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      8 6 0 2 218 129 7 31  
2.  Saracens           8 6 0 2 270 133 5 29  
3.  Leicester Tigers   8 6 0 2 202 169 2 26  
4.  Bath Rugby         8 5 0 3 193 163 4 24  
5.  Gloucester Rugby   8 5 0 3 163 211 2 22  
6.  Wasps              8 4 0 4 218 195 4 20  
7.  Harlequins         8 4 0 4 231 230 4 20  
8.  Northampton        8 4 0 4 203 216 4 20  
9.  Newcastle Falcons  8 4 0 4 164 202 4 20  
10. Sale Sharks        8 2 0 6 212 208 7 15  
11. Worcester Warriors 8 1 0 7 128 234 4 8   
12. London Irish       8 1 0 7 153 265 3 7   
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester Rugby  (1945) Newcastle

