Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Exeter Chiefs 31 Harlequins 17 Leicester Tigers 35 Sale Sharks 27 London Irish 18 Bath Rugby 22 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 8 6 0 2 218 129 7 31 2. Saracens 8 6 0 2 270 133 5 29 3. Leicester Tigers 8 6 0 2 202 169 2 26 4. Bath Rugby 8 5 0 3 193 163 4 24 5. Gloucester Rugby 8 5 0 3 163 211 2 22 6. Wasps 8 4 0 4 218 195 4 20 7. Harlequins 8 4 0 4 231 230 4 20 8. Northampton 8 4 0 4 203 216 4 20 9. Newcastle Falcons 8 4 0 4 164 202 4 20 10. Sale Sharks 8 2 0 6 212 208 7 15 11. Worcester Warriors 8 1 0 7 128 234 4 8 12. London Irish 8 1 0 7 153 265 3 7 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Gloucester Rugby (1945) Newcastle