Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Wasps 9 Bath Rugby 25 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Northampton 5 4 0 1 142 119 3 19 2. Newcastle Falcons 5 4 0 1 117 98 3 19 3. Saracens 5 4 0 1 171 78 2 18 4. Exeter Chiefs 5 3 0 2 143 82 5 17 5. Bath Rugby 5 3 0 2 121 110 2 14 6. Leicester Tigers 5 3 0 2 109 102 1 13 7. Sale Sharks 5 2 0 3 153 121 4 12 8. Wasps 5 2 0 3 121 125 2 10 9. Harlequins 5 2 0 3 131 138 2 10 10. Gloucester Rugby 5 2 0 3 89 149 1 9 11. London Irish 5 1 0 4 95 171 1 5 12. Worcester Warriors 5 0 0 5 50 149 1 1 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Sale Sharks (1845) London