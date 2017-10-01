FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
October 1, 2017

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Wasps 9 Bath Rugby 25   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Northampton        5 4 0 1 142 119 3 19  
2.  Newcastle Falcons  5 4 0 1 117 98  3 19  
3.  Saracens           5 4 0 1 171 78  2 18  
4.  Exeter Chiefs      5 3 0 2 143 82  5 17  
5.  Bath Rugby         5 3 0 2 121 110 2 14  
6.  Leicester Tigers   5 3 0 2 109 102 1 13  
7.  Sale Sharks        5 2 0 3 153 121 4 12  
8.  Wasps              5 2 0 3 121 125 2 10  
9.  Harlequins         5 2 0 3 131 138 2 10  
10. Gloucester Rugby   5 2 0 3 89  149 1 9   
11. London Irish       5 1 0 4 95  171 1 5   
12. Worcester Warriors 5 0 0 5 50  149 1 1   
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Harlequins v Sale Sharks  (1845) London

