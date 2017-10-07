FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
October 7, 2017 / 4:11 PM / in 12 days

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Bath Rugby       29 Worcester Warriors 13   
Exeter Chiefs    34 Newcastle Falcons  24   
Gloucester Rugby 29 Northampton        24   
London Irish     27 Leicester Tigers   28   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      6 4 0 2 177 106 6 22  
2.  Northampton        6 4 0 2 166 148 4 20  
3.  Newcastle Falcons  6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20  
4.  Bath Rugby         6 4 0 2 150 123 3 19  
5.  Saracens           5 4 0 1 171 78  2 18  
6.  Leicester Tigers   6 4 0 2 137 129 1 17  
7.  Harlequins         6 3 0 3 173 164 3 15  
8.  Gloucester Rugby   6 3 0 3 118 173 2 14  
9.  Sale Sharks        6 2 0 4 179 163 5 13  
10. Wasps              5 2 0 3 121 125 2 10  
11. London Irish       6 1 0 5 122 199 2 6   
12. Worcester Warriors 6 0 0 6 63  178 1 1   
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Saracens v Wasps  (1400) Hendon

