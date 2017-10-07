Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 29 Worcester Warriors 13 Exeter Chiefs 34 Newcastle Falcons 24 Gloucester Rugby 29 Northampton 24 London Irish 27 Leicester Tigers 28 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 6 4 0 2 177 106 6 22 2. Northampton 6 4 0 2 166 148 4 20 3. Newcastle Falcons 6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20 4. Bath Rugby 6 4 0 2 150 123 3 19 5. Saracens 5 4 0 1 171 78 2 18 6. Leicester Tigers 6 4 0 2 137 129 1 17 7. Harlequins 6 3 0 3 173 164 3 15 8. Gloucester Rugby 6 3 0 3 118 173 2 14 9. Sale Sharks 6 2 0 4 179 163 5 13 10. Wasps 5 2 0 3 121 125 2 10 11. London Irish 6 1 0 5 122 199 2 6 12. Worcester Warriors 6 0 0 6 63 178 1 1 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Saracens v Wasps (1400) Hendon