Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
October 8, 2017 / 5:08 PM / in 11 days

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Saracens 38 Wasps 19   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Saracens           6 5 0 1 209 97  3 23  
2.  Exeter Chiefs      6 4 0 2 177 106 6 22  
3.  Northampton        6 4 0 2 166 148 4 20  
4.  Newcastle Falcons  6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20  
5.  Bath Rugby         6 4 0 2 150 123 3 19  
6.  Leicester Tigers   6 4 0 2 137 129 1 17  
7.  Harlequins         6 3 0 3 173 164 3 15  
8.  Gloucester Rugby   6 3 0 3 118 173 2 14  
9.  Sale Sharks        6 2 0 4 179 163 5 13  
10. Wasps              6 2 0 4 140 163 2 10  
11. London Irish       6 1 0 5 122 199 2 6   
12. Worcester Warriors 6 0 0 6 63  178 1 1   
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs  (1845) Salford

