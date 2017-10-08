Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Saracens 38 Wasps 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 6 5 0 1 209 97 3 23 2. Exeter Chiefs 6 4 0 2 177 106 6 22 3. Northampton 6 4 0 2 166 148 4 20 4. Newcastle Falcons 6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20 5. Bath Rugby 6 4 0 2 150 123 3 19 6. Leicester Tigers 6 4 0 2 137 129 1 17 7. Harlequins 6 3 0 3 173 164 3 15 8. Gloucester Rugby 6 3 0 3 118 173 2 14 9. Sale Sharks 6 2 0 4 179 163 5 13 10. Wasps 6 2 0 4 140 163 2 10 11. London Irish 6 1 0 5 122 199 2 6 12. Worcester Warriors 6 0 0 6 63 178 1 1 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (1845) Salford