Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS London Irish 13 Wasps 17 Saracens 18 Exeter Chiefs 20 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 9 7 0 2 238 147 7 35 2. Saracens 9 6 0 3 288 153 6 30 3. Bath Rugby 9 6 0 3 231 177 5 29 4. Leicester Tigers 9 6 0 3 229 200 3 27 5. Gloucester Rugby 9 6 0 3 192 218 3 27 6. Wasps 9 5 0 4 235 208 4 24 7. Northampton 9 4 0 5 218 234 5 21 8. Harlequins 9 4 0 5 245 268 4 20 9. Newcastle Falcons 9 4 0 5 171 231 4 20 10. Sale Sharks 9 3 0 6 230 223 7 19 11. Worcester Warriors 9 2 0 7 159 261 5 13 12. London Irish 9 1 0 8 166 282 4 8 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Worcester Warriors v Sale Sharks (1945) Worcester Northampton v Newcastle Falcons (1945) Northampton