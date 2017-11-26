FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK government pitches new industry plan
The road to Brexit
UK government pitches new industry plan
German government talks probably a month away
Germany
German government talks probably a month away
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
Italy
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
November 26, 2017 / 5:21 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
London Irish 13 Wasps         17   
Saracens     18 Exeter Chiefs 20   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      9 7 0 2 238 147 7 35  
2.  Saracens           9 6 0 3 288 153 6 30  
3.  Bath Rugby         9 6 0 3 231 177 5 29  
4.  Leicester Tigers   9 6 0 3 229 200 3 27  
5.  Gloucester Rugby   9 6 0 3 192 218 3 27  
6.  Wasps              9 5 0 4 235 208 4 24  
7.  Northampton        9 4 0 5 218 234 5 21  
8.  Harlequins         9 4 0 5 245 268 4 20  
9.  Newcastle Falcons  9 4 0 5 171 231 4 20  
10. Sale Sharks        9 3 0 6 230 223 7 19  
11. Worcester Warriors 9 2 0 7 159 261 5 13  
12. London Irish       9 1 0 8 166 282 4 8   
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Worcester Warriors v Sale Sharks        (1945) Worcester   
Northampton        v Newcastle Falcons  (1945) Northampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.