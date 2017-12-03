Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Harlequins 20 Saracens 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 10 8 0 2 280 176 8 40 2. Gloucester Rugby 10 7 0 3 231 233 4 32 3. Saracens 10 6 0 4 307 173 7 31 4. Bath Rugby 10 6 0 4 260 219 6 30 5. Wasps 10 6 0 4 267 233 5 29 6. Leicester Tigers 10 6 0 4 254 232 4 28 7. Harlequins 10 5 0 5 265 287 4 24 8. Newcastle Falcons 10 5 0 5 195 253 4 24 9. Sale Sharks 10 4 0 6 248 237 7 23 10. Northampton 10 4 0 6 240 258 6 22 11. Worcester Warriors 10 2 0 8 173 279 6 14 12. London Irish 10 1 0 9 181 321 4 8 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 22 FIXTURES (GMT) Worcester Warriors v London Irish (1945) Worcester