#Rugby News
October 27, 2017 / 8:34 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Sale Sharks 6 Exeter Chiefs 10   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      7 5 0 2 187 112 6 26  
2.  Saracens           6 5 0 1 209 97  3 23  
3.  Northampton        6 4 0 2 166 148 4 20  
4.  Newcastle Falcons  6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20  
5.  Bath Rugby         6 4 0 2 150 123 3 19  
6.  Leicester Tigers   6 4 0 2 137 129 1 17  
7.  Harlequins         6 3 0 3 173 164 3 15  
8.  Gloucester Rugby   6 3 0 3 118 173 2 14  
9.  Sale Sharks        7 2 0 5 185 173 6 14  
10. Wasps              6 2 0 4 140 163 2 10  
11. London Irish       6 1 0 5 122 199 2 6   
12. Worcester Warriors 6 0 0 6 63  178 1 1   
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Northampton v Wasps               (1400) Northampton 
Harlequins  v Worcester Warriors  (1400) London      
Saracens    v London Irish        (1400) Hendon

