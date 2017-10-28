FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
October 28, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Harlequins  41 Worcester Warriors 35   
Northampton 22 Wasps              38   
Saracens    44 London Irish       13   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Saracens           7 6 0 1 253 110 4 28  
2.  Exeter Chiefs      7 5 0 2 187 112 6 26  
3.  Harlequins         7 4 0 3 214 199 4 20  
4.  Newcastle Falcons  6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20  
5.  Northampton        7 4 0 3 188 186 4 20  
6.  Bath Rugby         6 4 0 2 150 123 3 19  
7.  Leicester Tigers   6 4 0 2 137 129 1 17  
8.  Wasps              7 3 0 4 178 185 3 15  
9.  Gloucester Rugby   6 3 0 3 118 173 2 14  
10. Sale Sharks        7 2 0 5 185 173 6 14  
11. London Irish       7 1 0 6 135 243 2 6   
12. Worcester Warriors 7 0 0 7 98  219 3 3   
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers  (1500) Newcastle 
Bath Rugby        v Gloucester Rugby  (1500) Bath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
