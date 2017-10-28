Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Oct 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Harlequins 41 Worcester Warriors 35 Northampton 22 Wasps 38 Saracens 44 London Irish 13 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 7 6 0 1 253 110 4 28 2. Exeter Chiefs 7 5 0 2 187 112 6 26 3. Harlequins 7 4 0 3 214 199 4 20 4. Newcastle Falcons 6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20 5. Northampton 7 4 0 3 188 186 4 20 6. Bath Rugby 6 4 0 2 150 123 3 19 7. Leicester Tigers 6 4 0 2 137 129 1 17 8. Wasps 7 3 0 4 178 185 3 15 9. Gloucester Rugby 6 3 0 3 118 173 2 14 10. Sale Sharks 7 2 0 5 185 173 6 14 11. London Irish 7 1 0 6 135 243 2 6 12. Worcester Warriors 7 0 0 7 98 219 3 3 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers (1500) Newcastle Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby (1500) Bath