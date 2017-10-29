FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
October 29, 2017 / 5:02 PM / in 16 hours

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Bath Rugby        21 Gloucester Rugby 22   
Newcastle Falcons 13 Leicester Tigers 30   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Saracens           7 6 0 1 253 110 4 28  
2.  Exeter Chiefs      7 5 0 2 187 112 6 26  
3.  Leicester Tigers   7 5 0 2 167 142 1 21  
4.  Bath Rugby         7 4 0 3 171 145 4 20  
5.  Harlequins         7 4 0 3 214 199 4 20  
6.  Northampton        7 4 0 3 188 186 4 20  
7.  Newcastle Falcons  7 4 0 3 154 162 4 20  
8.  Gloucester Rugby   7 4 0 3 140 194 2 18  
9.  Wasps              7 3 0 4 178 185 3 15  
10. Sale Sharks        7 2 0 5 185 173 6 14  
11. London Irish       7 1 0 6 135 243 2 6   
12. Worcester Warriors 7 0 0 7 98  219 3 3   
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT)
Gloucester Rugby v Saracens  (1945) Gloucester

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
