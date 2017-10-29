Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Bath Rugby 21 Gloucester Rugby 22 Newcastle Falcons 13 Leicester Tigers 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 7 6 0 1 253 110 4 28 2. Exeter Chiefs 7 5 0 2 187 112 6 26 3. Leicester Tigers 7 5 0 2 167 142 1 21 4. Bath Rugby 7 4 0 3 171 145 4 20 5. Harlequins 7 4 0 3 214 199 4 20 6. Northampton 7 4 0 3 188 186 4 20 7. Newcastle Falcons 7 4 0 3 154 162 4 20 8. Gloucester Rugby 7 4 0 3 140 194 2 18 9. Wasps 7 3 0 4 178 185 3 15 10. Sale Sharks 7 2 0 5 185 173 6 14 11. London Irish 7 1 0 6 135 243 2 6 12. Worcester Warriors 7 0 0 7 98 219 3 3 FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Gloucester Rugby v Saracens (1945) Gloucester