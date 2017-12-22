FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
December 22, 2017 / 10:07 PM / 3 days ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Worcester Warriors 23 London Irish 8   
STANDINGS 
                       P  W D L  F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      10 8 0 2  280 176 8 40  
2.  Gloucester Rugby   10 7 0 3  231 233 4 32  
3.  Saracens           10 6 0 4  307 173 7 31  
4.  Bath Rugby         10 6 0 4  260 219 6 30  
5.  Wasps              10 6 0 4  267 233 5 29  
6.  Leicester Tigers   10 6 0 4  254 232 4 28  
7.  Harlequins         10 5 0 5  265 287 4 24  
8.  Newcastle Falcons  10 5 0 5  195 253 4 24  
9.  Sale Sharks        10 4 0 6  248 237 7 23  
10. Northampton        10 4 0 6  240 258 6 22  
11. Worcester Warriors 11 3 0 8  196 287 6 18  
12. London Irish       11 1 0 10 189 344 4 8   
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 23 FIXTURES (GMT)
Sale Sharks       v Bath Rugby        (1500) Salford     
Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins        (1500) Newcastle   
Wasps             v Gloucester Rugby  (1500) Coventry    
Northampton       v Exeter Chiefs     (1500) Northampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
