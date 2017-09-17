FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
September 17, 2017 / 4:20 PM / a month ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Wasps 21 Harlequins 24   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      3 2 0 1 99  45  3 11  
2.  Wasps              3 2 0 1 95  69  2 10  
3.  Saracens           3 2 0 1 105 62  1 9   
4.  Newcastle Falcons  3 2 0 1 55  49  1 9   
5.  Harlequins         3 2 0 1 81  77  1 9   
6.  Northampton        3 2 0 1 72  72  1 9   
7.  Bath Rugby         3 2 0 1 64  68  0 8   
8.  Sale Sharks        3 1 0 2 83  70  3 7   
9.  Leicester Tigers   3 1 0 2 58  61  1 5   
10. Gloucester Rugby   3 1 0 2 55  73  1 5   
11. London Irish       3 1 0 2 53  102 1 5   
12. Worcester Warriors 3 0 0 3 28  100 0 0   
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 FIXTURES (GMT)
Gloucester Rugby v Worcester Warriors  (1845) Gloucester

