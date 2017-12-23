FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
December 23, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 2 days ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Newcastle Falcons 11 Harlequins       10   
Northampton       14 Exeter Chiefs    35   
Sale Sharks       32 Bath Rugby       9    
Wasps             49 Gloucester Rugby 24   
STANDINGS 
                       P  W D L  F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      11 9 0 2  315 190 9 45  
2.  Wasps              11 7 0 4  316 257 6 34  
3.  Gloucester Rugby   11 7 0 4  255 282 5 33  
4.  Saracens           10 6 0 4  307 173 7 31  
5.  Bath Rugby         11 6 0 5  269 251 6 30  
6.  Leicester Tigers   10 6 0 4  254 232 4 28  
7.  Newcastle Falcons  11 6 0 5  206 263 4 28  
8.  Sale Sharks        11 5 0 6  280 246 8 28  
9.  Harlequins         11 5 0 6  275 298 5 25  
10. Northampton        11 4 0 7  254 293 6 22  
11. Worcester Warriors 11 3 0 8  196 287 6 18  
12. London Irish       11 1 0 10 189 344 4 8   
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24 FIXTURES (GMT)
Leicester Tigers v Saracens  (1500) Leicester

