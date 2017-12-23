Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Newcastle Falcons 11 Harlequins 10 Northampton 14 Exeter Chiefs 35 Sale Sharks 32 Bath Rugby 9 Wasps 49 Gloucester Rugby 24 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 11 9 0 2 315 190 9 45 2. Wasps 11 7 0 4 316 257 6 34 3. Gloucester Rugby 11 7 0 4 255 282 5 33 4. Saracens 10 6 0 4 307 173 7 31 5. Bath Rugby 11 6 0 5 269 251 6 30 6. Leicester Tigers 10 6 0 4 254 232 4 28 7. Newcastle Falcons 11 6 0 5 206 263 4 28 8. Sale Sharks 11 5 0 6 280 246 8 28 9. Harlequins 11 5 0 6 275 298 5 25 10. Northampton 11 4 0 7 254 293 6 22 11. Worcester Warriors 11 3 0 8 196 287 6 18 12. London Irish 11 1 0 10 189 344 4 8 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 24 FIXTURES (GMT) Leicester Tigers v Saracens (1500) Leicester