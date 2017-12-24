Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Dec 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Leicester Tigers 17 Saracens 29 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 11 9 0 2 315 190 9 45 2. Saracens 11 7 0 4 336 190 7 35 3. Wasps 11 7 0 4 316 257 6 34 4. Gloucester Rugby 11 7 0 4 255 282 5 33 5. Bath Rugby 11 6 0 5 269 251 6 30 6. Leicester Tigers 11 6 0 5 271 261 4 28 7. Newcastle Falcons 11 6 0 5 206 263 4 28 8. Sale Sharks 11 5 0 6 280 246 8 28 9. Harlequins 11 5 0 6 275 298 5 25 10. Northampton 11 4 0 7 254 293 6 22 11. Worcester Warriors 11 3 0 8 196 287 6 18 12. London Irish 11 1 0 10 189 344 4 8 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Wasps (1945) Bath