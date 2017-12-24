FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
December 24, 2017 / 5:00 PM / 2 days ago

Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Leicester Tigers 17 Saracens 29   
STANDINGS 
                       P  W D L  F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      11 9 0 2  315 190 9 45  
2.  Saracens           11 7 0 4  336 190 7 35  
3.  Wasps              11 7 0 4  316 257 6 34  
4.  Gloucester Rugby   11 7 0 4  255 282 5 33  
5.  Bath Rugby         11 6 0 5  269 251 6 30  
6.  Leicester Tigers   11 6 0 5  271 261 4 28  
7.  Newcastle Falcons  11 6 0 5  206 263 4 28  
8.  Sale Sharks        11 5 0 6  280 246 8 28  
9.  Harlequins         11 5 0 6  275 298 5 25  
10. Northampton        11 4 0 7  254 293 6 22  
11. Worcester Warriors 11 3 0 8  196 287 6 18  
12. London Irish       11 1 0 10 189 344 4 8   
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
Bath Rugby v Wasps  (1945) Bath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
