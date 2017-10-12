Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday RESULTS Pau 27 Gloucester Rugby 21 Pool 3 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Newcastle Falcons 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Dragons 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Bordeaux-Begles 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Enisei-STM 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 2 1. Cardiff Blues 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Toulouse 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Sale Sharks 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. LOU 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 3 1. Pau 1 1 0 27 21 0 4 2. Gloucester Rugby 1 0 0 21 27 1 1 3. SU Agen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3=. Zebre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 4 1. Edinburgh Rugby 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Stade Francais 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. London Irish 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Krasny Yar 0 0 0 0 0 0 Pool 5 1. Worcester Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Brive 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Connacht 0 0 0 0 0 0 1=. Oyonnax 0 0 0 0 0 0 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 FIXTURES (GMT) Enisei-STM v Bordeaux-Begles (0800) Krasnoyarsk Cardiff Blues v LOU (1800) Cardiff SU Agen v Zebre (1800) Agen Sale Sharks v Toulouse (1900) Salford