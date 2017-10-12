FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 12, 2017 / 8:39 PM / in 7 days

Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday 
RESULTS 
Pau 27 Gloucester Rugby 21  Pool 3 
STANDINGS 
                       P W D F  A  B Pts 
Pool 1
1.  Newcastle Falcons  0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Dragons            0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Bordeaux-Begles    0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Enisei-STM         0 0 0 0  0    0   
Pool 2
1.  Cardiff Blues      0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Toulouse           0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Sale Sharks        0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. LOU                0 0 0 0  0    0   
Pool 3
1.  Pau                1 1 0 27 21 0 4   
2.  Gloucester Rugby   1 0 0 21 27 1 1   
3.  SU Agen            0 0 0 0  0  0 0   
3=. Zebre              0 0 0 0  0  0 0   
Pool 4
1.  Edinburgh Rugby    0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Stade Francais     0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. London Irish       0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Krasny Yar         0 0 0 0  0    0   
Pool 5
1.  Worcester Warriors 0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Brive              0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Connacht           0 0 0 0  0    0   
1=. Oyonnax            0 0 0 0  0    0   
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Enisei-STM    v Bordeaux-Begles  (0800) Krasnoyarsk 
Cardiff Blues v LOU              (1800) Cardiff     
SU Agen       v Zebre            (1800) Agen        
Sale Sharks   v Toulouse         (1900) Salford

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.