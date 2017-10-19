FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings
#Rugby News
October 19, 2017 / 8:45 PM / 2 days ago

Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday 
RESULTS 
Gloucester Rugby 61 SU Agen 16  Pool 3 
STANDINGS 
                       P W D F  A  B Pts 
Pool 1
1.  Bordeaux-Begles    1 1 0 57 17 1 5   
2.  Newcastle Falcons  1 1 0 32 27 1 5   
3.  Dragons            1 0 0 27 32 1 1   
4.  Enisei-STM         1 0 0 17 57 0 0   
Pool 2
1.  Cardiff Blues      1 1 0 29 19 1 5   
2.  Sale Sharks        1 0 1 20 20 0 2   
2=. Toulouse           1 0 1 20 20 0 2   
4.  LOU                1 0 0 19 29 0 0   
Pool 3
1.  Gloucester Rugby   2 1 0 82 43 2 6   
2.  SU Agen            2 1 0 61 71 1 5   
3.  Pau                1 1 0 27 21 0 4   
4.  Zebre              1 0 0 10 45 0 0   
Pool 4
1.  Edinburgh Rugby    1 1 0 37 14 1 5   
2.  Krasny Yar         1 1 0 34 29 1 5   
3.  Stade Francais     1 0 0 29 34 2 2   
4.  London Irish       1 0 0 14 37 0 0   
Pool 5
1.  Connacht           1 1 0 43 15 1 5   
2.  Worcester Warriors 1 1 0 30 20 1 5   
3.  Brive              1 0 0 20 30 0 0   
4.  Oyonnax            1 0 0 15 43 0 0   
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 FIXTURES (GMT)
Brive    v Oyonnax        (1700) Brive-la-Gaillarde 
LOU      v Sale Sharks    (1730) Lyon               
Toulouse v Cardiff Blues  (1900) Toulouse

