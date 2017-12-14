Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Dec 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday RESULTS Pau 26 SU Agen 12 Pool 3 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Newcastle Falcons 3 3 0 105 71 2 14 2. Dragons 3 2 0 70 53 2 10 3. Bordeaux-Begles 3 1 0 101 90 2 6 4. Enisei-STM 3 0 0 38 100 1 1 Pool 2 1. Cardiff Blues 3 2 0 46 58 1 9 2. Toulouse 3 1 1 65 60 2 8 3. Sale Sharks 3 1 1 68 47 1 7 4. LOU 3 1 0 69 83 1 5 Pool 3 1. Pau 4 4 0 131 87 3 19 2. Gloucester Rugby 3 2 0 115 69 3 11 3. SU Agen 4 1 0 94 137 1 5 4. Zebre 3 0 0 69 116 3 3 Pool 4 1. Edinburgh Rugby 3 3 0 160 48 3 15 2. Stade Francais 3 1 0 75 102 3 7 3. London Irish 3 1 0 78 94 1 5 4. Krasny Yar 3 1 0 72 141 1 5 Pool 5 1. Connacht 3 3 0 96 54 2 14 2. Worcester Warriors 3 2 0 73 49 3 11 3. Brive 3 1 0 89 81 3 7 4. Oyonnax 3 0 0 42 116 0 0 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15 FIXTURES (GMT) Oyonnax v Worcester Warriors (1900) Oyonnax Dragons v Newcastle Falcons (1930) Newport Bordeaux-Begles v Enisei-STM (1930) Bordeaux Edinburgh Rugby v Krasny Yar (1935) Edinburgh