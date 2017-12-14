FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings
Sections
Featured
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
business
Disney buying Fox film and TV units for $52 billion
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
Sport
Overton strikes twice as Australia push to 88-2
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
May wins applause from EU leaders for Brexit efforts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
December 14, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Thursday 
RESULTS 
Pau 26 SU Agen 12  Pool 3 
STANDINGS 
                      P W D F   A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. Newcastle Falcons  3 3 0 105 71  2 14  
2. Dragons            3 2 0 70  53  2 10  
3. Bordeaux-Begles    3 1 0 101 90  2 6   
4. Enisei-STM         3 0 0 38  100 1 1   
Pool 2
1. Cardiff Blues      3 2 0 46  58  1 9   
2. Toulouse           3 1 1 65  60  2 8   
3. Sale Sharks        3 1 1 68  47  1 7   
4. LOU                3 1 0 69  83  1 5   
Pool 3
1. Pau                4 4 0 131 87  3 19  
2. Gloucester Rugby   3 2 0 115 69  3 11  
3. SU Agen            4 1 0 94  137 1 5   
4. Zebre              3 0 0 69  116 3 3   
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby    3 3 0 160 48  3 15  
2. Stade Francais     3 1 0 75  102 3 7   
3. London Irish       3 1 0 78  94  1 5   
4. Krasny Yar         3 1 0 72  141 1 5   
Pool 5
1. Connacht           3 3 0 96  54  2 14  
2. Worcester Warriors 3 2 0 73  49  3 11  
3. Brive              3 1 0 89  81  3 7   
4. Oyonnax            3 0 0 42  116 0 0   
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Oyonnax         v Worcester Warriors  (1900) Oyonnax   
Dragons         v Newcastle Falcons   (1930) Newport   
Bordeaux-Begles v Enisei-STM          (1930) Bordeaux  
Edinburgh Rugby v Krasny Yar          (1935) Edinburgh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.