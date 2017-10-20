Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Scarlets 13 Bath Rugby 18 Pool 5 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 1 1 0 34 27 1 5 2. Ulster 1 1 0 19 9 0 4 3. Harlequins 1 0 0 27 34 1 1 4. Wasps 1 0 0 9 19 0 0 Pool 2 1. Saracens 1 1 0 57 13 1 5 2. ASM Clermont Auvergne 1 1 0 26 21 0 4 3. Ospreys 1 0 0 21 26 1 1 4. Northampton 1 0 0 13 57 0 0 Pool 3 1. Leinster 1 1 0 24 17 1 5 2. Exeter Chiefs 1 1 0 24 15 0 4 3. Montpellier 1 0 0 17 24 1 1 4. Glasgow Warriors 1 0 0 15 24 0 0 Pool 4 1. Racing 92 1 1 0 22 18 0 4 2. Castres Olympique 1 0 1 17 17 0 2 2=. Munster 1 0 1 17 17 0 2 4. Leicester Tigers 1 0 0 18 22 1 1 Pool 5 1. Bath Rugby 2 2 0 41 13 0 8 2. Toulon 1 1 0 21 20 0 4 3. Scarlets 2 0 0 33 39 2 2 4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 1 0 0 0 23 0 0 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Leinster (1200) Glasgow ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton (1415) Clermont-Ferrand Benetton Rugby Treviso v Toulon (1415) Treviso Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique (1630) Leicester Munster v Racing 92 (1630) Limerick Saracens v Ospreys (1845) Hendon