October 20, 2017 / 8:56 PM / in 4 days

Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Scarlets 13 Bath Rugby 18  Pool 5 
STANDINGS 
                           P W D F  A  B Pts 
Pool 1
1.  La Rochelle            1 1 0 34 27 1 5   
2.  Ulster                 1 1 0 19 9  0 4   
3.  Harlequins             1 0 0 27 34 1 1   
4.  Wasps                  1 0 0 9  19 0 0   
Pool 2
1.  Saracens               1 1 0 57 13 1 5   
2.  ASM Clermont Auvergne  1 1 0 26 21 0 4   
3.  Ospreys                1 0 0 21 26 1 1   
4.  Northampton            1 0 0 13 57 0 0   
Pool 3
1.  Leinster               1 1 0 24 17 1 5   
2.  Exeter Chiefs          1 1 0 24 15 0 4   
3.  Montpellier            1 0 0 17 24 1 1   
4.  Glasgow Warriors       1 0 0 15 24 0 0   
Pool 4
1.  Racing 92              1 1 0 22 18 0 4   
2.  Castres Olympique      1 0 1 17 17 0 2   
2=. Munster                1 0 1 17 17 0 2   
4.  Leicester Tigers       1 0 0 18 22 1 1   
Pool 5
1.  Bath Rugby             2 2 0 41 13 0 8   
2.  Toulon                 1 1 0 21 20 0 4   
3.  Scarlets               2 0 0 33 39 2 2   
4.  Benetton Rugby Treviso 1 0 0 0  23 0 0   
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Glasgow Warriors       v Leinster           (1200) Glasgow          
ASM Clermont Auvergne  v Northampton        (1415) Clermont-Ferrand 
Benetton Rugby Treviso v Toulon             (1415) Treviso          
Leicester Tigers       v Castres Olympique  (1630) Leicester        
Munster                v Racing 92          (1630) Limerick         
Saracens               v Ospreys            (1845) Hendon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
