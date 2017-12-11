FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
Markets
Bold calls and Black Swans - how 2018 may surprise you
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
wider image
War-scarred neighbourhoods in rebel-held Donetsk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
December 11, 2017 / 7:30 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Monday 
RESULTS 
Saracens 14 ASM Clermont Auvergne 46  Pool 2 
STANDINGS 
                          P W D F   A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. La Rochelle            3 3 0 124 73  3 15  
2. Ulster                 3 2 0 53  55  0 8   
3. Wasps                  3 1 0 79  78  2 6   
4. Harlequins             3 0 0 42  92  1 1   
Pool 2
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne  3 3 0 96  42  2 14  
2. Saracens               3 2 0 107 93  2 10  
3. Ospreys                3 1 0 98  94  4 8   
4. Northampton            3 0 0 52  124 1 1   
Pool 3
1. Leinster               3 3 0 76  43  2 14  
2. Exeter Chiefs          3 2 0 59  57  0 8   
3. Montpellier            3 1 0 70  73  4 8   
4. Glasgow Warriors       3 0 0 55  87  1 1   
Pool 4
1. Munster                3 2 1 64  34  1 11  
2. Castres Olympique      3 1 1 62  84  1 7   
3. Leicester Tigers       3 1 0 82  84  2 6   
4. Racing 92              3 1 0 42  48  2 6   
Pool 5
1. Toulon                 3 3 0 75  69  0 12  
2. Bath Rugby             3 2 0 61  37  1 9   
3. Scarlets               3 1 0 66  67  3 7   
4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 3 0 0 57  86  3 3   
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15 FIXTURES (GMT)
Ulster v Harlequins  (1945) Belfast

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.