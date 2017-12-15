FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings
#Rugby News
December 15, 2017

Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Ulster 52 Harlequins 24  Pool 1 
STANDINGS 
                          P W D F   A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. La Rochelle            3 3 0 124 73  3 15  
2. Ulster                 4 3 0 105 79  1 13  
3. Wasps                  3 1 0 79  78  2 6   
4. Harlequins             4 0 0 66  144 2 2   
Pool 2
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne  3 3 0 96  42  2 14  
2. Saracens               3 2 0 107 93  2 10  
3. Ospreys                3 1 0 98  94  4 8   
4. Northampton            3 0 0 52  124 1 1   
Pool 3
1. Leinster               3 3 0 76  43  2 14  
2. Exeter Chiefs          3 2 0 59  57  0 8   
3. Montpellier            3 1 0 70  73  4 8   
4. Glasgow Warriors       3 0 0 55  87  1 1   
Pool 4
1. Munster                3 2 1 64  34  1 11  
2. Castres Olympique      3 1 1 62  84  1 7   
3. Leicester Tigers       3 1 0 82  84  2 6   
4. Racing 92              3 1 0 42  48  2 6   
Pool 5
1. Toulon                 3 3 0 75  69  0 12  
2. Bath Rugby             3 2 0 61  37  1 9   
3. Scarlets               3 1 0 66  67  3 7   
4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 3 0 0 57  86  3 3   
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT)
Montpellier            v Glasgow Warriors   (1300) Montpellier 
Benetton Rugby Treviso v Scarlets           (1300) Treviso     
Leinster               v Exeter Chiefs      (1515) Dublin      
Racing 92              v Castres Olympique  (1515) Colombes    
Bath Rugby             v Toulon             (1730) Bath


