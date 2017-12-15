Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Ulster 52 Harlequins 24 Pool 1 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 3 3 0 124 73 3 15 2. Ulster 4 3 0 105 79 1 13 3. Wasps 3 1 0 79 78 2 6 4. Harlequins 4 0 0 66 144 2 2 Pool 2 1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 3 3 0 96 42 2 14 2. Saracens 3 2 0 107 93 2 10 3. Ospreys 3 1 0 98 94 4 8 4. Northampton 3 0 0 52 124 1 1 Pool 3 1. Leinster 3 3 0 76 43 2 14 2. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 59 57 0 8 3. Montpellier 3 1 0 70 73 4 8 4. Glasgow Warriors 3 0 0 55 87 1 1 Pool 4 1. Munster 3 2 1 64 34 1 11 2. Castres Olympique 3 1 1 62 84 1 7 3. Leicester Tigers 3 1 0 82 84 2 6 4. Racing 92 3 1 0 42 48 2 6 Pool 5 1. Toulon 3 3 0 75 69 0 12 2. Bath Rugby 3 2 0 61 37 1 9 3. Scarlets 3 1 0 66 67 3 7 4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 3 0 0 57 86 3 3 SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Montpellier v Glasgow Warriors (1300) Montpellier Benetton Rugby Treviso v Scarlets (1300) Treviso Leinster v Exeter Chiefs (1515) Dublin Racing 92 v Castres Olympique (1515) Colombes Bath Rugby v Toulon (1730) Bath