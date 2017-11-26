FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings
#Rugby News
November 26, 2017 / 4:21 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Ospreys        6  Glasgow Warriors 47   
Southern Kings 30 Scarlets         34   
Zebre          19 Munster          36   
STANDINGS 
                          P W D L F   A   B Pts 
Conference A
1. Glasgow Warriors       9 9 0 0 293 138 7 43  
2. Munster                9 6 0 3 273 158 7 31  
3. Cheetahs               9 5 0 4 271 264 5 25  
4. Cardiff Blues          9 4 0 5 204 228 3 19  
5. Connacht               9 3 0 6 175 185 6 18  
6. Zebre                  9 2 0 7 197 270 4 12  
7. Ospreys                9 2 0 7 141 242 3 11  
Conference B
1. Scarlets               9 8 0 1 285 155 7 39  
2. Leinster               9 7 0 2 270 154 4 32  
3. Ulster                 9 7 0 2 257 196 4 32  
4. Edinburgh Rugby        9 5 0 4 183 168 3 23  
5. Benetton Rugby Treviso 9 3 0 6 148 185 3 15  
6. Dragons                9 2 0 7 168 321 2 10  
7. Southern Kings         9 0 0 9 142 343 4 4   
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Southern Kings   v Edinburgh Rugby  (1715) Port Elizabeth 
Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues    (1935) Glasgow        
Dragons          v Ulster           (1935) Newport

