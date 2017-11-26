Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Sunday RESULTS Ospreys 6 Glasgow Warriors 47 Southern Kings 30 Scarlets 34 Zebre 19 Munster 36 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts Conference A 1. Glasgow Warriors 9 9 0 0 293 138 7 43 2. Munster 9 6 0 3 273 158 7 31 3. Cheetahs 9 5 0 4 271 264 5 25 4. Cardiff Blues 9 4 0 5 204 228 3 19 5. Connacht 9 3 0 6 175 185 6 18 6. Zebre 9 2 0 7 197 270 4 12 7. Ospreys 9 2 0 7 141 242 3 11 Conference B 1. Scarlets 9 8 0 1 285 155 7 39 2. Leinster 9 7 0 2 270 154 4 32 3. Ulster 9 7 0 2 257 196 4 32 4. Edinburgh Rugby 9 5 0 4 183 168 3 23 5. Benetton Rugby Treviso 9 3 0 6 148 185 3 15 6. Dragons 9 2 0 7 168 321 2 10 7. Southern Kings 9 0 0 9 142 343 4 4 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1 FIXTURES (GMT) Southern Kings v Edinburgh Rugby (1715) Port Elizabeth Glasgow Warriors v Cardiff Blues (1935) Glasgow Dragons v Ulster (1935) Newport