UPDATE 1-Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
November 18, 2017 / 3:10 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Worcester Warriors 30 Northampton       15   
Wasps              40 Newcastle Falcons 10   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Saracens           8 6 0 2 270 133 5 29  
2.  Exeter Chiefs      7 5 0 2 187 112 6 26  
3.  Gloucester Rugby   8 5 0 3 163 211 2 22  
4.  Leicester Tigers   7 5 0 2 167 142 1 21  
5.  Bath Rugby         7 4 0 3 171 145 4 20  
6.  Wasps              8 4 0 4 218 195 4 20  
7.  Harlequins         7 4 0 3 214 199 4 20  
8.  Northampton        8 4 0 4 203 216 4 20  
9.  Newcastle Falcons  8 4 0 4 164 202 4 20  
10. Sale Sharks        7 2 0 5 185 173 6 14  
11. Worcester Warriors 8 1 0 7 128 234 4 8   
12. London Irish       7 1 0 6 135 243 2 6   
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT)
Leicester Tigers v Sale Sharks  (1500) Leicester 
Exeter Chiefs    v Harlequins   (1500) Exeter    
London Irish     v Bath Rugby   (1500) Reading

