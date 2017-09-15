FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
March 20, 2016 / 8:04 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Northampton        24 Bath Rugby    6    
Worcester Warriors 10 Exeter Chiefs 41   
Sale Sharks        36 London Irish  7    
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F  A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      3 2 0 1 99 45  3 11  
2.  Wasps              2 2 0 0 74 45  1 9   
3.  Newcastle Falcons  2 2 0 0 48 20  1 9   
4.  Northampton        3 2 0 1 72 72  1 9   
5.  Bath Rugby         3 2 0 1 64 68  0 8   
6.  Sale Sharks        3 1 0 2 83 70  3 7   
7.  Saracens           2 1 0 1 76 55  1 5   
8.  Harlequins         2 1 0 1 57 56  1 5   
9.  Gloucester Rugby   2 1 0 1 45 49  1 5   
10. London Irish       3 1 0 2 53 102 1 5   
11. Leicester Tigers   2 0 0 2 34 51  1 1   
12. Worcester Warriors 3 0 0 3 28 100 0 0   
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT)
Leicester Tigers  v Gloucester Rugby  (1400) Leicester   
Newcastle Falcons v Saracens          (2100) Chester, PA

