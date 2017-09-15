UPDATE 1-Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Sept 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Northampton 24 Bath Rugby 6 Worcester Warriors 10 Exeter Chiefs 41 Sale Sharks 36 London Irish 7 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 1 99 45 3 11 2. Wasps 2 2 0 0 74 45 1 9 3. Newcastle Falcons 2 2 0 0 48 20 1 9 4. Northampton 3 2 0 1 72 72 1 9 5. Bath Rugby 3 2 0 1 64 68 0 8 6. Sale Sharks 3 1 0 2 83 70 3 7 7. Saracens 2 1 0 1 76 55 1 5 8. Harlequins 2 1 0 1 57 56 1 5 9. Gloucester Rugby 2 1 0 1 45 49 1 5 10. London Irish 3 1 0 2 53 102 1 5 11. Leicester Tigers 2 0 0 2 34 51 1 1 12. Worcester Warriors 3 0 0 3 28 100 0 0 SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT) Leicester Tigers v Gloucester Rugby (1400) Leicester Newcastle Falcons v Saracens (2100) Chester, PA