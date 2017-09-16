FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
September 16, 2017

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Leicester Tigers  24 Gloucester Rugby 10   
Newcastle Falcons 7  Saracens         29   
STANDINGS 
                       P W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      3 2 0 1 99  45  3 11  
2.  Saracens           3 2 0 1 105 62  1 9   
3.  Wasps              2 2 0 0 74  45  1 9   
4.  Newcastle Falcons  3 2 0 1 55  49  1 9   
5.  Northampton        3 2 0 1 72  72  1 9   
6.  Bath Rugby         3 2 0 1 64  68  0 8   
7.  Sale Sharks        3 1 0 2 83  70  3 7   
8.  Harlequins         2 1 0 1 57  56  1 5   
9.  Leicester Tigers   3 1 0 2 58  61  1 5   
10. Gloucester Rugby   3 1 0 2 55  73  1 5   
11. London Irish       3 1 0 2 53  102 1 5   
12. Worcester Warriors 3 0 0 3 28  100 0 0   
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT)
Wasps v Harlequins  (1400) Coventry

0 : 0
