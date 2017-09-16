UPDATE 1-Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Leicester Tigers 24 Gloucester Rugby 10 Newcastle Falcons 7 Saracens 29 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 3 2 0 1 99 45 3 11 2. Saracens 3 2 0 1 105 62 1 9 3. Wasps 2 2 0 0 74 45 1 9 4. Newcastle Falcons 3 2 0 1 55 49 1 9 5. Northampton 3 2 0 1 72 72 1 9 6. Bath Rugby 3 2 0 1 64 68 0 8 7. Sale Sharks 3 1 0 2 83 70 3 7 8. Harlequins 2 1 0 1 57 56 1 5 9. Leicester Tigers 3 1 0 2 58 61 1 5 10. Gloucester Rugby 3 1 0 2 55 73 1 5 11. London Irish 3 1 0 2 53 102 1 5 12. Worcester Warriors 3 0 0 3 28 100 0 0 SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Wasps v Harlequins (1400) Coventry