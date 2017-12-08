UPDATE 1-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Stade Francais 39 Krasny Yar 24 Pool 4 SU Agen 21 Pau 40 Pool 3 Dragons 15 Enisei-STM 0 Pool 1 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Dragons 3 2 0 70 53 2 10 2. Newcastle Falcons 2 2 0 53 47 1 9 3. Bordeaux-Begles 2 1 0 77 38 2 6 4. Enisei-STM 3 0 0 38 100 1 1 Pool 2 1. Cardiff Blues 2 2 0 46 34 1 9 2. Toulouse 3 1 1 65 60 2 8 3. LOU 3 1 0 69 83 1 5 4. Sale Sharks 2 0 1 44 47 1 3 Pool 3 1. Pau 3 3 0 105 75 2 14 2. Gloucester Rugby 2 1 0 82 43 2 6 3. SU Agen 3 1 0 82 111 1 5 4. Zebre 2 0 0 43 83 1 1 Pool 4 1. Edinburgh Rugby 2 2 0 110 28 2 10 2. Stade Francais 3 1 0 75 102 3 7 3. London Irish 2 1 0 58 44 1 5 4. Krasny Yar 3 1 0 72 141 1 5 Pool 5 1. Connacht 2 2 0 58 23 1 9 2. Worcester Warriors 2 1 0 38 35 2 6 3. Brive 2 1 0 58 43 1 5 4. Oyonnax 2 0 0 28 81 0 0 SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9 FIXTURES (GMT) Zebre v Gloucester Rugby (1330) Parma Sale Sharks v Cardiff Blues (1500) Salford Worcester Warriors v Oyonnax (1500) Worcester Newcastle Falcons v Bordeaux-Begles (1515) Newcastle Edinburgh Rugby v London Irish (1935) Edinburgh Brive v Connacht (2000) Brive-la-Gaillarde