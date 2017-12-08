FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings
December 8, 2017 / 9:04 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Stade Francais 39 Krasny Yar 24  Pool 4 
SU Agen        21 Pau        40  Pool 3 
Dragons        15 Enisei-STM 0   Pool 1 
STANDINGS 
                      P W D F   A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. Dragons            3 2 0 70  53  2 10  
2. Newcastle Falcons  2 2 0 53  47  1 9   
3. Bordeaux-Begles    2 1 0 77  38  2 6   
4. Enisei-STM         3 0 0 38  100 1 1   
Pool 2
1. Cardiff Blues      2 2 0 46  34  1 9   
2. Toulouse           3 1 1 65  60  2 8   
3. LOU                3 1 0 69  83  1 5   
4. Sale Sharks        2 0 1 44  47  1 3   
Pool 3
1. Pau                3 3 0 105 75  2 14  
2. Gloucester Rugby   2 1 0 82  43  2 6   
3. SU Agen            3 1 0 82  111 1 5   
4. Zebre              2 0 0 43  83  1 1   
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby    2 2 0 110 28  2 10  
2. Stade Francais     3 1 0 75  102 3 7   
3. London Irish       2 1 0 58  44  1 5   
4. Krasny Yar         3 1 0 72  141 1 5   
Pool 5
1. Connacht           2 2 0 58  23  1 9   
2. Worcester Warriors 2 1 0 38  35  2 6   
3. Brive              2 1 0 58  43  1 5   
4. Oyonnax            2 0 0 28  81  0 0   
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 9 FIXTURES (GMT)
Zebre              v Gloucester Rugby  (1330) Parma              
Sale Sharks        v Cardiff Blues     (1500) Salford            
Worcester Warriors v Oyonnax           (1500) Worcester          
Newcastle Falcons  v Bordeaux-Begles   (1515) Newcastle          
Edinburgh Rugby    v London Irish      (1935) Edinburgh          
Brive              v Connacht          (2000) Brive-la-Gaillarde

