UPDATE 1-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings
December 15, 2017 / 8:55 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Oyonnax         27 Worcester Warriors 20  Pool 5 
Bordeaux-Begles 36 Enisei-STM         27  Pool 1 
Dragons         25 Newcastle Falcons  27  Pool 1 
STANDINGS 
                      P W D F   A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. Newcastle Falcons  4 4 0 132 96  2 18  
2. Bordeaux-Begles    4 2 0 137 117 3 11  
3. Dragons            4 2 0 95  80  3 11  
4. Enisei-STM         4 0 0 65  136 1 1   
Pool 2
1. Cardiff Blues      3 2 0 46  58  1 9   
2. Toulouse           3 1 1 65  60  2 8   
3. Sale Sharks        3 1 1 68  47  1 7   
4. LOU                3 1 0 69  83  1 5   
Pool 3
1. Pau                4 4 0 131 87  3 19  
2. Gloucester Rugby   3 2 0 115 69  3 11  
3. SU Agen            4 1 0 94  137 1 5   
4. Zebre              3 0 0 69  116 3 3   
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby    3 3 0 160 48  3 15  
2. Stade Francais     3 1 0 75  102 3 7   
3. London Irish       3 1 0 78  94  1 5   
4. Krasny Yar         3 1 0 72  141 1 5   
Pool 5
1. Connacht           3 3 0 96  54  2 14  
2. Worcester Warriors 4 2 0 93  76  4 12  
3. Brive              3 1 0 89  81  3 7   
4. Oyonnax            4 1 0 69  136 0 4   
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16 FIXTURES (GMT)
Gloucester Rugby v Zebre           (1500) Gloucester 
London Irish     v Stade Francais  (1500) Reading    
Connacht         v Brive           (1500) Galway     
LOU              v Toulouse        (2000) Lyon

