UPDATE 1-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Connacht 55 Brive 10 Pool 5 Gloucester Rugby 69 Zebre 12 Pool 3 London Irish 20 Stade Francais 26 Pool 4 LOU 21 Toulouse 11 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Newcastle Falcons 4 4 0 132 96 2 18 2. Bordeaux-Begles 4 2 0 137 117 3 11 3. Dragons 4 2 0 95 80 3 11 4. Enisei-STM 4 0 0 65 136 1 1 Pool 2 1. Cardiff Blues 3 2 0 46 58 1 9 2. LOU 4 2 0 90 94 1 9 3. Toulouse 4 1 1 76 81 2 8 4. Sale Sharks 3 1 1 68 47 1 7 Pool 3 1. Pau 4 4 0 131 87 3 19 2. Gloucester Rugby 4 3 0 184 81 4 16 3. SU Agen 4 1 0 94 137 1 5 4. Zebre 4 0 0 81 185 3 3 Pool 4 1. Edinburgh Rugby 4 4 0 238 48 4 20 2. Stade Francais 4 2 0 101 122 4 12 3. London Irish 4 1 0 98 120 2 6 4. Krasny Yar 4 1 0 72 219 1 5 Pool 5 1. Connacht 4 4 0 151 64 3 19 2. Worcester Warriors 4 2 0 93 76 4 12 3. Brive 4 1 0 99 136 3 7 4. Oyonnax 4 1 0 69 136 0 4 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Cardiff Blues v Sale Sharks (1515) Cardiff