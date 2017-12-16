FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings
#Rugby News
December 16, 2017 / 5:12 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 1-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Connacht         55 Brive          10  Pool 5 
Gloucester Rugby 69 Zebre          12  Pool 3 
London Irish     20 Stade Francais 26  Pool 4 
LOU              21 Toulouse       11  Pool 2 
STANDINGS 
                      P W D F   A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. Newcastle Falcons  4 4 0 132 96  2 18  
2. Bordeaux-Begles    4 2 0 137 117 3 11  
3. Dragons            4 2 0 95  80  3 11  
4. Enisei-STM         4 0 0 65  136 1 1   
Pool 2
1. Cardiff Blues      3 2 0 46  58  1 9   
2. LOU                4 2 0 90  94  1 9   
3. Toulouse           4 1 1 76  81  2 8   
4. Sale Sharks        3 1 1 68  47  1 7   
Pool 3
1. Pau                4 4 0 131 87  3 19  
2. Gloucester Rugby   4 3 0 184 81  4 16  
3. SU Agen            4 1 0 94  137 1 5   
4. Zebre              4 0 0 81  185 3 3   
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby    4 4 0 238 48  4 20  
2. Stade Francais     4 2 0 101 122 4 12  
3. London Irish       4 1 0 98  120 2 6   
4. Krasny Yar         4 1 0 72  219 1 5   
Pool 5
1. Connacht           4 4 0 151 64  3 19  
2. Worcester Warriors 4 2 0 93  76  4 12  
3. Brive              4 1 0 99  136 3 7   
4. Oyonnax            4 1 0 69  136 0 4   
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT)
Cardiff Blues v Sale Sharks  (1515) Cardiff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
