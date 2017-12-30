FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings
Sections
Featured
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
December 30, 2017 / 4:25 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Zebre            16 Benetton Rugby Treviso 20   
Glasgow Warriors 17 Edinburgh Rugby        0    
STANDINGS 
                          P  W  D L  F   A   B Pts 
Conference A
1. Glasgow Warriors       12 11 0 1  367 172 9 53  
2. Munster                11 7  0 4  333 202 9 37  
3. Cheetahs               10 6  0 4  299 285 5 29  
4. Cardiff Blues          11 5  0 6  242 285 3 23  
5. Connacht               11 4  0 7  229 225 7 23  
6. Zebre                  12 3  0 9  251 327 5 17  
7. Ospreys                11 2  0 9  160 290 4 12  
Conference B
1. Scarlets               11 9  0 2  318 192 8 44  
2. Leinster               11 9  0 2  340 188 6 42  
3. Ulster                 11 7  1 3  305 272 5 35  
4. Edinburgh Rugby        12 7  0 5  249 223 4 32  
5. Benetton Rugby Treviso 12 5  0 7  205 251 4 24  
6. Dragons                11 2  1 8  217 375 4 14  
7. Southern Kings         10 0  0 10 163 391 4 4   
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 31 FIXTURES (GMT)
Cardiff Blues v Scarlets  (1515) Cardiff 
Dragons       v Ospreys   (1735) Newport

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.