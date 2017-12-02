FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
#Rugby News
December 2, 2017 / 4:00 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Exeter Chiefs    42 Bath Rugby       29   
Gloucester Rugby 39 London Irish     15   
Wasps            32 Leicester Tigers 25   
STANDINGS 
                       P  W D L F   A   B Pts 
1.  Exeter Chiefs      10 8 0 2 280 176 8 40  
2.  Gloucester Rugby   10 7 0 3 231 233 4 32  
3.  Saracens           9  6 0 3 288 153 6 30  
4.  Bath Rugby         10 6 0 4 260 219 6 30  
5.  Wasps              10 6 0 4 267 233 4 28  
6.  Leicester Tigers   10 6 0 4 254 232 4 28  
7.  Newcastle Falcons  10 5 0 5 195 253 4 24  
8.  Sale Sharks        10 4 0 6 248 237 7 23  
9.  Northampton        10 4 0 6 240 258 6 22  
10. Harlequins         9  4 0 5 245 268 4 20  
11. Worcester Warriors 10 2 0 8 173 279 6 14  
12. London Irish       10 1 0 9 181 321 4 8   
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Harlequins v Saracens  (1500) London

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
