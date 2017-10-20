FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
market analysis
Investors eye tech-tonic shifts for Europe’s industrials
China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down
china
China enshrines 'Xi Jinping Thought', key Xi ally to step down
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 20, 2017 / 7:11 PM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday 
RESULTS 
Brive    38 Oyonnax       13  Pool 5 
LOU      27 Sale Sharks   24  Pool 2 
Toulouse 15 Cardiff Blues 17  Pool 2 
STANDINGS 
                      P W D F  A  B Pts 
Pool 1
1. Bordeaux-Begles    1 1 0 57 17 1 5   
2. Newcastle Falcons  1 1 0 32 27 1 5   
3. Dragons            1 0 0 27 32 1 1   
4. Enisei-STM         1 0 0 17 57 0 0   
Pool 2
1. Cardiff Blues      2 2 0 46 34 1 9   
2. LOU                2 1 0 46 53 0 4   
3. Toulouse           2 0 1 35 37 1 3   
4. Sale Sharks        2 0 1 44 47 1 3   
Pool 3
1. Gloucester Rugby   2 1 0 82 43 2 6   
2. SU Agen            2 1 0 61 71 1 5   
3. Pau                1 1 0 27 21 0 4   
4. Zebre              1 0 0 10 45 0 0   
Pool 4
1. Edinburgh Rugby    1 1 0 37 14 1 5   
2. Krasny Yar         1 1 0 34 29 1 5   
3. Stade Francais     1 0 0 29 34 2 2   
4. London Irish       1 0 0 14 37 0 0   
Pool 5
1. Connacht           1 1 0 43 15 1 5   
2. Brive              2 1 0 58 43 1 5   
3. Worcester Warriors 1 1 0 30 20 1 5   
4. Oyonnax            2 0 0 28 81 0 0   
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT)
Krasny Yar      v Edinburgh Rugby     (0900) Moscow   
Enisei-STM      v Dragons             (1200) Moscow   
Zebre           v Pau                 (1300) Parma    
Connacht        v Worcester Warriors  (1400) Galway   
Bordeaux-Begles v Newcastle Falcons   (1630) Bordeaux 
Stade Francais  v London Irish        (1845) Paris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.