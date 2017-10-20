UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Challenge Cup group stage results and standings

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group Stage matches on Friday RESULTS Brive 38 Oyonnax 13 Pool 5 LOU 27 Sale Sharks 24 Pool 2 Toulouse 15 Cardiff Blues 17 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Bordeaux-Begles 1 1 0 57 17 1 5 2. Newcastle Falcons 1 1 0 32 27 1 5 3. Dragons 1 0 0 27 32 1 1 4. Enisei-STM 1 0 0 17 57 0 0 Pool 2 1. Cardiff Blues 2 2 0 46 34 1 9 2. LOU 2 1 0 46 53 0 4 3. Toulouse 2 0 1 35 37 1 3 4. Sale Sharks 2 0 1 44 47 1 3 Pool 3 1. Gloucester Rugby 2 1 0 82 43 2 6 2. SU Agen 2 1 0 61 71 1 5 3. Pau 1 1 0 27 21 0 4 4. Zebre 1 0 0 10 45 0 0 Pool 4 1. Edinburgh Rugby 1 1 0 37 14 1 5 2. Krasny Yar 1 1 0 34 29 1 5 3. Stade Francais 1 0 0 29 34 2 2 4. London Irish 1 0 0 14 37 0 0 Pool 5 1. Connacht 1 1 0 43 15 1 5 2. Brive 2 1 0 58 43 1 5 3. Worcester Warriors 1 1 0 30 20 1 5 4. Oyonnax 2 0 0 28 81 0 0 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21 FIXTURES (GMT) Krasny Yar v Edinburgh Rugby (0900) Moscow Enisei-STM v Dragons (1200) Moscow Zebre v Pau (1300) Parma Connacht v Worcester Warriors (1400) Galway Bordeaux-Begles v Newcastle Falcons (1630) Bordeaux Stade Francais v London Irish (1845) Paris