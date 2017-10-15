FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings
#Rugby News
October 15, 2017 / 2:08 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Castres Olympique 17 Munster               17  Pool 4 
Toulon            21 Scarlets              20  Pool 5 
Northampton       13 Saracens              57  Pool 2 
Ospreys           21 ASM Clermont Auvergne 26  Pool 2 
STANDINGS 
                           P W D F  A  B Pts 
Pool 1
1.  La Rochelle            1 1 0 34 27 1 5   
2.  Ulster                 1 1 0 19 9  0 4   
3.  Harlequins             1 0 0 27 34 1 1   
4.  Wasps                  1 0 0 9  19 0 0   
Pool 2
1.  Saracens               1 1 0 57 13 1 5   
2.  ASM Clermont Auvergne  1 1 0 26 21 0 4   
3.  Ospreys                1 0 0 21 26 1 1   
4.  Northampton            1 0 0 13 57 0 0   
Pool 3
1.  Leinster               1 1 0 24 17 1 5   
2.  Exeter Chiefs          1 1 0 24 15 0 4   
3.  Montpellier            1 0 0 17 24 1 1   
4.  Glasgow Warriors       1 0 0 15 24 0 0   
Pool 4
1.  Racing 92              1 1 0 22 18 0 4   
2.  Castres Olympique      1 0 1 17 17 0 2   
2=. Munster                1 0 1 17 17 0 2   
4.  Leicester Tigers       1 0 0 18 22 1 1   
Pool 5
1.  Bath Rugby             1 1 0 23 0  0 4   
2.  Toulon                 1 1 0 21 20 0 4   
3.  Scarlets               1 0 0 20 21 1 1   
4.  Benetton Rugby Treviso 1 0 0 0  23 0 0   
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 FIXTURES (GMT)
Scarlets v Bath Rugby  (1845) Llanelli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
