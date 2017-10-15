UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Castres Olympique 17 Munster 17 Pool 4 Toulon 21 Scarlets 20 Pool 5 Northampton 13 Saracens 57 Pool 2 Ospreys 21 ASM Clermont Auvergne 26 Pool 2 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 1 1 0 34 27 1 5 2. Ulster 1 1 0 19 9 0 4 3. Harlequins 1 0 0 27 34 1 1 4. Wasps 1 0 0 9 19 0 0 Pool 2 1. Saracens 1 1 0 57 13 1 5 2. ASM Clermont Auvergne 1 1 0 26 21 0 4 3. Ospreys 1 0 0 21 26 1 1 4. Northampton 1 0 0 13 57 0 0 Pool 3 1. Leinster 1 1 0 24 17 1 5 2. Exeter Chiefs 1 1 0 24 15 0 4 3. Montpellier 1 0 0 17 24 1 1 4. Glasgow Warriors 1 0 0 15 24 0 0 Pool 4 1. Racing 92 1 1 0 22 18 0 4 2. Castres Olympique 1 0 1 17 17 0 2 2=. Munster 1 0 1 17 17 0 2 4. Leicester Tigers 1 0 0 18 22 1 1 Pool 5 1. Bath Rugby 1 1 0 23 0 0 4 2. Toulon 1 1 0 21 20 0 4 3. Scarlets 1 0 0 20 21 1 1 4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 1 0 0 0 23 0 0 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 FIXTURES (GMT) Scarlets v Bath Rugby (1845) Llanelli