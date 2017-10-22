UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Montpellier 24 Exeter Chiefs 27 Pool 3 La Rochelle 41 Ulster 17 Pool 1 Wasps 41 Harlequins 10 Pool 1 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 2 2 0 75 44 2 10 2. Wasps 2 1 0 50 29 1 5 3. Ulster 2 1 0 36 50 0 4 4. Harlequins 2 0 0 37 75 1 1 Pool 2 1. Saracens 2 2 0 93 47 2 10 2. ASM Clermont Auvergne 2 2 0 50 28 1 9 3. Ospreys 2 0 0 55 62 3 3 4. Northampton 2 0 0 20 81 0 0 Pool 3 1. Leinster 2 2 0 58 35 2 10 2. Exeter Chiefs 2 2 0 51 39 0 8 3. Montpellier 2 0 0 41 51 3 3 4. Glasgow Warriors 2 0 0 33 58 0 0 Pool 4 1. Leicester Tigers 2 1 0 72 51 2 6 2. Munster 2 1 1 31 24 0 6 3. Racing 92 2 1 0 29 32 1 5 4. Castres Olympique 2 0 1 46 71 1 3 Pool 5 1. Bath Rugby 2 2 0 41 13 0 8 2. Toulon 2 2 0 51 49 0 8 3. Scarlets 2 0 0 33 39 2 2 4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 2 0 0 29 53 1 1 FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 FIXTURES (GMT) Glasgow Warriors v Montpellier (1945) Glasgow