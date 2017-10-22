FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings
#Rugby News
October 22, 2017 / 1:59 PM / in 2 days

UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Montpellier 24 Exeter Chiefs 27  Pool 3 
La Rochelle 41 Ulster        17  Pool 1 
Wasps       41 Harlequins    10  Pool 1 
STANDINGS 
                          P W D F  A  B Pts 
Pool 1
1. La Rochelle            2 2 0 75 44 2 10  
2. Wasps                  2 1 0 50 29 1 5   
3. Ulster                 2 1 0 36 50 0 4   
4. Harlequins             2 0 0 37 75 1 1   
Pool 2
1. Saracens               2 2 0 93 47 2 10  
2. ASM Clermont Auvergne  2 2 0 50 28 1 9   
3. Ospreys                2 0 0 55 62 3 3   
4. Northampton            2 0 0 20 81 0 0   
Pool 3
1. Leinster               2 2 0 58 35 2 10  
2. Exeter Chiefs          2 2 0 51 39 0 8   
3. Montpellier            2 0 0 41 51 3 3   
4. Glasgow Warriors       2 0 0 33 58 0 0   
Pool 4
1. Leicester Tigers       2 1 0 72 51 2 6   
2. Munster                2 1 1 31 24 0 6   
3. Racing 92              2 1 0 29 32 1 5   
4. Castres Olympique      2 0 1 46 71 1 3   
Pool 5
1. Bath Rugby             2 2 0 41 13 0 8   
2. Toulon                 2 2 0 51 49 0 8   
3. Scarlets               2 0 0 33 39 2 2   
4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 2 0 0 29 53 1 1   
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 FIXTURES (GMT)
Glasgow Warriors v Montpellier  (1945) Glasgow

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
