UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday RESULTS Benetton Rugby Treviso 12 Scarlets 31 Pool 5 Montpellier 36 Glasgow Warriors 26 Pool 3 Leinster 22 Exeter Chiefs 17 Pool 3 Racing 92 29 Castres Olympique 7 Pool 4 Bath Rugby 26 Toulon 21 Pool 5 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 3 3 0 124 73 3 15 2. Ulster 4 3 0 105 79 1 13 3. Wasps 3 1 0 79 78 2 6 4. Harlequins 4 0 0 66 144 2 2 Pool 2 1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 3 3 0 96 42 2 14 2. Saracens 3 2 0 107 93 2 10 3. Ospreys 3 1 0 98 94 4 8 4. Northampton 3 0 0 52 124 1 1 Pool 3 1. Leinster 4 4 0 98 60 2 18 2. Montpellier 4 2 0 106 99 5 13 3. Exeter Chiefs 4 2 0 76 79 1 9 4. Glasgow Warriors 4 0 0 81 123 2 2 Pool 4 1. Munster 3 2 1 64 34 1 11 2. Racing 92 4 2 0 71 55 3 11 3. Castres Olympique 4 1 1 69 113 1 7 4. Leicester Tigers 3 1 0 82 84 2 6 Pool 5 1. Bath Rugby 4 3 0 87 58 1 13 2. Toulon 4 3 0 96 95 1 13 3. Scarlets 4 2 0 97 79 4 12 4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 4 0 0 69 117 3 3 SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT) Wasps v La Rochelle (1300) Coventry Ospreys v Northampton (1515) Swansea ASM Clermont Auvergne v Saracens (1515) Clermont-Ferrand Leicester Tigers v Munster (1730) Leicester