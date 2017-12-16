FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Rugby News
December 16, 2017 / 3:12 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Benetton Rugby Treviso 12 Scarlets          31  Pool 5 
Montpellier            36 Glasgow Warriors  26  Pool 3 
Leinster               22 Exeter Chiefs     17  Pool 3 
Racing 92              29 Castres Olympique 7   Pool 4 
Bath Rugby             26 Toulon            21  Pool 5 
STANDINGS 
                          P W D F   A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. La Rochelle            3 3 0 124 73  3 15  
2. Ulster                 4 3 0 105 79  1 13  
3. Wasps                  3 1 0 79  78  2 6   
4. Harlequins             4 0 0 66  144 2 2   
Pool 2
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne  3 3 0 96  42  2 14  
2. Saracens               3 2 0 107 93  2 10  
3. Ospreys                3 1 0 98  94  4 8   
4. Northampton            3 0 0 52  124 1 1   
Pool 3
1. Leinster               4 4 0 98  60  2 18  
2. Montpellier            4 2 0 106 99  5 13  
3. Exeter Chiefs          4 2 0 76  79  1 9   
4. Glasgow Warriors       4 0 0 81  123 2 2   
Pool 4
1. Munster                3 2 1 64  34  1 11  
2. Racing 92              4 2 0 71  55  3 11  
3. Castres Olympique      4 1 1 69  113 1 7   
4. Leicester Tigers       3 1 0 82  84  2 6   
Pool 5
1. Bath Rugby             4 3 0 87  58  1 13  
2. Toulon                 4 3 0 96  95  1 13  
3. Scarlets               4 2 0 97  79  4 12  
4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 4 0 0 69  117 3 3   
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17 FIXTURES (GMT)
Wasps                 v La Rochelle  (1300) Coventry         
Ospreys               v Northampton  (1515) Swansea          
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Saracens     (1515) Clermont-Ferrand 
Leicester Tigers      v Munster      (1730) Leicester

0 : 0
