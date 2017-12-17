FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings
#Rugby News
December 17, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday 
RESULTS 
Wasps                 21 La Rochelle 3   Pool 1 
ASM Clermont Auvergne 24 Saracens    21  Pool 2 
Ospreys               32 Northampton 15  Pool 2 
Leicester Tigers      16 Munster     25  Pool 4 
STANDINGS 
                          P W D F   A   B Pts 
Pool 1
1. La Rochelle            4 3 0 127 94  3 15  
2. Ulster                 4 3 0 105 79  1 13  
3. Wasps                  4 2 0 100 81  2 10  
4. Harlequins             4 0 0 66  144 2 2   
Pool 2
1. ASM Clermont Auvergne  4 4 0 120 63  2 18  
2. Ospreys                4 2 0 130 109 5 13  
3. Saracens               4 2 0 128 117 3 11  
4. Northampton            4 0 0 67  156 1 1   
Pool 3
1. Leinster               4 4 0 98  60  2 18  
2. Montpellier            4 2 0 106 99  5 13  
3. Exeter Chiefs          4 2 0 76  79  1 9   
4. Glasgow Warriors       4 0 0 81  123 2 2   
Pool 4
1. Munster                4 3 1 89  50  1 15  
2. Racing 92              4 2 0 71  55  3 11  
3. Castres Olympique      4 1 1 69  113 1 7   
4. Leicester Tigers       4 1 0 98  109 2 6   
Pool 5
1. Bath Rugby             4 3 0 87  58  1 13  
2. Toulon                 4 3 0 96  95  1 13  
3. Scarlets               4 2 0 97  79  4 12  
4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 4 0 0 69  117 3 3   
SATURDAY, JANUARY 13 FIXTURES (GMT)
Harlequins        v Wasps                    London      
Ulster            v La Rochelle              Belfast     
Northampton       v ASM Clermont Auvergne    Northampton 
Ospreys           v Saracens                 Swansea     
Exeter Chiefs     v Montpellier              Exeter      
Leinster          v Glasgow Warriors         Dublin      
Castres Olympique v Leicester Tigers         Castres     
Racing 92         v Munster                  Nanterre    
Bath Rugby        v Scarlets                 Bath        
Toulon            v Benetton Rugby Treviso   Toulon

