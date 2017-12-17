UPDATE 2-Rugby-European Rugby Champions Cup group stage results and standings

Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Champions Cup Group Stage matches on Sunday RESULTS Wasps 21 La Rochelle 3 Pool 1 ASM Clermont Auvergne 24 Saracens 21 Pool 2 Ospreys 32 Northampton 15 Pool 2 Leicester Tigers 16 Munster 25 Pool 4 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. La Rochelle 4 3 0 127 94 3 15 2. Ulster 4 3 0 105 79 1 13 3. Wasps 4 2 0 100 81 2 10 4. Harlequins 4 0 0 66 144 2 2 Pool 2 1. ASM Clermont Auvergne 4 4 0 120 63 2 18 2. Ospreys 4 2 0 130 109 5 13 3. Saracens 4 2 0 128 117 3 11 4. Northampton 4 0 0 67 156 1 1 Pool 3 1. Leinster 4 4 0 98 60 2 18 2. Montpellier 4 2 0 106 99 5 13 3. Exeter Chiefs 4 2 0 76 79 1 9 4. Glasgow Warriors 4 0 0 81 123 2 2 Pool 4 1. Munster 4 3 1 89 50 1 15 2. Racing 92 4 2 0 71 55 3 11 3. Castres Olympique 4 1 1 69 113 1 7 4. Leicester Tigers 4 1 0 98 109 2 6 Pool 5 1. Bath Rugby 4 3 0 87 58 1 13 2. Toulon 4 3 0 96 95 1 13 3. Scarlets 4 2 0 97 79 4 12 4. Benetton Rugby Treviso 4 0 0 69 117 3 3 SATURDAY, JANUARY 13 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Wasps London Ulster v La Rochelle Belfast Northampton v ASM Clermont Auvergne Northampton Ospreys v Saracens Swansea Exeter Chiefs v Montpellier Exeter Leinster v Glasgow Warriors Dublin Castres Olympique v Leicester Tigers Castres Racing 92 v Munster Nanterre Bath Rugby v Scarlets Bath Toulon v Benetton Rugby Treviso Toulon