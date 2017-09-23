FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings
#Rugby News
September 23, 2017

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Connacht       15 Cardiff Blues   17   
Southern Kings 17 Zebre           43   
Scarlets       28 Edinburgh Rugby 8    
STANDINGS 
                          P W D L F   A   B Pts 
Conference A
1. Glasgow Warriors       4 4 0 0 106 51  2 18  
2. Munster                4 3 0 1 116 74  2 14  
3. Cheetahs               4 2 0 2 129 151 2 10  
4. Connacht               4 1 0 3 67  66  3 7   
5. Zebre                  4 1 0 3 105 134 2 6   
6. Ospreys                4 1 0 3 54  81  1 5   
7. Cardiff Blues          4 1 0 3 55  92  1 5   
Conference B
1. Ulster                 4 4 0 0 142 78  2 18  
2. Scarlets               4 3 0 1 146 55  4 16  
3. Leinster               4 3 0 1 126 73  3 15  
4. Edinburgh Rugby        4 2 0 2 80  76  2 10  
5. Benetton Rugby Treviso 4 2 0 2 53  78  1 9   
6. Dragons                4 1 0 3 80  134 0 4   
7. Southern Kings         4 0 0 4 47  163 0 0   
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT)
Cheetahs         v Ospreys                 (1500) Bloemfontein 
Glasgow Warriors v Benetton Rugby Treviso  (1835) Glasgow      
Leinster         v Edinburgh Rugby         (1835) Dublin       
Scarlets         v Connacht                (1835) Llanelli

0 : 0
