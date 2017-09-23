UPDATE 2-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Saturday RESULTS Connacht 15 Cardiff Blues 17 Southern Kings 17 Zebre 43 Scarlets 28 Edinburgh Rugby 8 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts Conference A 1. Glasgow Warriors 4 4 0 0 106 51 2 18 2. Munster 4 3 0 1 116 74 2 14 3. Cheetahs 4 2 0 2 129 151 2 10 4. Connacht 4 1 0 3 67 66 3 7 5. Zebre 4 1 0 3 105 134 2 6 6. Ospreys 4 1 0 3 54 81 1 5 7. Cardiff Blues 4 1 0 3 55 92 1 5 Conference B 1. Ulster 4 4 0 0 142 78 2 18 2. Scarlets 4 3 0 1 146 55 4 16 3. Leinster 4 3 0 1 126 73 3 15 4. Edinburgh Rugby 4 2 0 2 80 76 2 10 5. Benetton Rugby Treviso 4 2 0 2 53 78 1 9 6. Dragons 4 1 0 3 80 134 0 4 7. Southern Kings 4 0 0 4 47 163 0 0 FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Cheetahs v Ospreys (1500) Bloemfontein Glasgow Warriors v Benetton Rugby Treviso (1835) Glasgow Leinster v Edinburgh Rugby (1835) Dublin Scarlets v Connacht (1835) Llanelli