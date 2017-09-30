UPDATE 2-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Saturday RESULTS Munster 39 Cardiff Blues 16 Zebre 27 Ulster 23 Dragons 29 Southern Kings 13 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts Conference A 1. Glasgow Warriors 5 5 0 0 143 72 3 23 2. Munster 5 4 0 1 155 90 3 19 3. Cheetahs 5 3 0 2 173 176 3 15 4. Zebre 5 2 0 3 132 157 2 10 5. Connacht 5 1 0 4 94 102 4 8 6. Ospreys 5 1 0 4 79 125 1 5 7. Cardiff Blues 5 1 0 4 71 131 1 5 Conference B 1. Scarlets 5 4 0 1 182 82 5 21 2. Leinster 5 4 0 1 147 86 3 19 3. Ulster 5 4 0 1 165 105 3 19 4. Edinburgh Rugby 5 2 0 3 93 97 2 10 5. Dragons 5 2 0 3 109 147 1 9 6. Benetton Rugby Treviso 5 2 0 3 74 115 1 9 7. Southern Kings 5 0 0 5 60 192 0 0 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Edinburgh Rugby v Zebre (1835) Edinburgh Cardiff Blues v Dragons (1835) Cardiff Ulster v Connacht (1835) Belfast Cheetahs v Glasgow Warriors (1835) Bloemfontein