UPDATE 2-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings
#Rugby News
September 30, 2017 / 2:31 PM / in 19 days

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Munster 39 Cardiff Blues  16   
Zebre   27 Ulster         23   
Dragons 29 Southern Kings 13   
STANDINGS 
                          P W D L F   A   B Pts 
Conference A
1. Glasgow Warriors       5 5 0 0 143 72  3 23  
2. Munster                5 4 0 1 155 90  3 19  
3. Cheetahs               5 3 0 2 173 176 3 15  
4. Zebre                  5 2 0 3 132 157 2 10  
5. Connacht               5 1 0 4 94  102 4 8   
6. Ospreys                5 1 0 4 79  125 1 5   
7. Cardiff Blues          5 1 0 4 71  131 1 5   
Conference B
1. Scarlets               5 4 0 1 182 82  5 21  
2. Leinster               5 4 0 1 147 86  3 19  
3. Ulster                 5 4 0 1 165 105 3 19  
4. Edinburgh Rugby        5 2 0 3 93  97  2 10  
5. Dragons                5 2 0 3 109 147 1 9   
6. Benetton Rugby Treviso 5 2 0 3 74  115 1 9   
7. Southern Kings         5 0 0 5 60  192 0 0   
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 FIXTURES (GMT)
Edinburgh Rugby v Zebre             (1835) Edinburgh    
Cardiff Blues   v Dragons           (1835) Cardiff      
Ulster          v Connacht          (1835) Belfast      
Cheetahs        v Glasgow Warriors  (1835) Bloemfontein

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.