FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Rugby News
October 7, 2017 / 3:01 PM / 12 days ago

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Saturday 
RESULTS 
Leinster               23 Munster        17   
Benetton Rugby Treviso 31 Southern Kings 3    
Ospreys                18 Scarlets       19   
STANDINGS 
                          P W D L F   A   B Pts 
Conference A
1. Glasgow Warriors       6 6 0 0 172 98  4 28  
2. Munster                6 4 0 2 172 113 4 20  
3. Cheetahs               6 3 0 3 199 205 4 16  
4. Zebre                  6 2 0 4 147 173 3 11  
5. Cardiff Blues          6 2 0 4 114 160 2 10  
6. Connacht               6 1 0 5 102 118 4 8   
7. Ospreys                6 1 0 5 97  144 2 6   
Conference B
1. Scarlets               6 5 0 1 201 100 5 25  
2. Ulster                 6 5 0 1 181 113 3 23  
3. Leinster               6 5 0 1 170 103 3 23  
4. Edinburgh Rugby        6 3 0 3 109 112 2 14  
5. Benetton Rugby Treviso 6 3 0 3 105 118 2 14  
6. Dragons                6 2 0 4 138 190 2 10  
7. Southern Kings         6 0 0 6 63  223 0 0   
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT)
Connacht         v Munster         (1835) Galway  
Ospreys          v Dragons         (1835) Swansea 
Glasgow Warriors v Southern Kings  (1835) Glasgow

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.