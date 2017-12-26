FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings
#Rugby News
December 26, 2017 / 4:08 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 2-Rugby-Guinness PRO14 results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO14 matches on Tuesday 
RESULTS 
Dragons  17 Cardiff Blues 22   
Munster  24 Leinster      34   
Scarlets 12 Ospreys       9    
STANDINGS 
                          P  W  D L  F   A   B Pts 
Conference A
1. Glasgow Warriors       11 10 0 1  350 172 9 49  
2. Munster                11 7  0 4  333 202 9 37  
3. Cheetahs               10 6  0 4  299 285 5 29  
4. Cardiff Blues          11 5  0 6  242 285 3 23  
5. Connacht               11 4  0 7  229 225 7 23  
6. Zebre                  11 3  0 8  235 307 4 16  
7. Ospreys                11 2  0 9  160 290 4 12  
Conference B
1. Scarlets               11 9  0 2  318 192 8 44  
2. Leinster               11 9  0 2  340 188 6 42  
3. Ulster                 11 7  1 3  305 272 5 35  
4. Edinburgh Rugby        11 7  0 4  249 206 4 32  
5. Benetton Rugby Treviso 11 4  0 7  185 235 4 20  
6. Dragons                11 2  1 8  217 375 4 14  
7. Southern Kings         10 0  0 10 163 391 4 4   
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
Zebre            v Benetton Rugby Treviso  (1400) Parma   
Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby         (1515) Glasgow

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
